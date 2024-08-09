Highlights Salford City are owned by members of the Class of 92, including Gary Neville.

Salford City play in League Two - the fourth tier of English football. Since 2014, they have been owned by members of Manchester United's Class of 92, including Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville, and David Beckham. In their 10-year stint in charge of the club, they have been promoted from the Northern Premier League First Division to the English Football League - achieving four promotions along the way.

Last season, the average attendance at The Peninsula Stadium was 3,039, which is significantly more than the average of just 140 when they first took over. Karl Robinson's team finished 20th in League Two, only nine points above the relegation zone. It will be the club's fifth consecutive season in the division, prompting Salford to explore investment opportunities from elsewhere to propel the club to the next level. Here is everything you need to know about Neville buying out Peter Lim's stake in Salford and what this means for the short and long-term future of the League Two side.

Gary Neville Becomes Salford's Majority Shareholder

Paving the way for a 'new strategic partner'

Lim, who is also the owner of Valencia, purchased a 50% stake in Salford back in September 2014. The investment helped the club win four promotions in five seasons, from 2014 to 2019. Since then, Salford's progression has stagnated. Their highest position in League Two was seventh in the 2022/23 campaign, culminating in them losing to Stockport County in the play-off semi-final.

As a result, Lim made it clear earlier this year that he is unwilling to fund the club's substantial losses. In February 2024, the ownership group called for outside investment. Their initial plan to get Salford in the Championship remains a goal they are keen on achieving. To do this, they believe that new partners will push the club forward to hit their growth targets in the next few years.

Lim has been waiting for investors to come in since February and nobody has stepped forward. This prompted Gary Neville to acquire Lim's stake on 2nd August, in a short-term move. It is understood that Neville and his partners are staying true to their £30 million valuation of the League Two club. The Class of 92 reaffirmed their future commitment to the team and the community in a statement that read:

"Salford City FC (“the club”) announces today that Gary Neville has acquired from Peter Lim his interest in the club. This simplifies the corporate structure and paves the way for a new strategic partner to take the club forward into the next phase of growth. "The transaction marks a successful conclusion to Lim’s 10-year tenure in the club, during which he mentored the club’s growth from a grassroots football club to a professional one. Through Lim’s partnership, the club achieved four promotions in the first five seasons, reaching the English Football League in 2019 and claiming the EFL Trophy in 2020, the first major trophy in the club’s history. "The club’s remaining shareholders, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville and David Beckham (the Class of 92) remain committed to the club and continue to have ambitious plans for future growth."

Promotions Under Peter Lim Season League Position 2014/15 Northern Premier League Division One North 1st 2015/16 Northern Premier Division 3rd (Promoted via play-offs) 2017/18 National League North 1st 2018/19 National League 3rd (Promoted via play-offs)

Salford City Ownership History Since 2014

Gary Neville stepped down as CEO in 2022

In March 2014, the Neville brothers, Giggs, Scholes, and Butt, bought 50% of the club - with the Singaporean billionaire purchasing the other 50% stake. He had previously tried to buy Liverpool in 2010 but eventually withdrew his £320m bid due to a belief that the club preferred other bidders. Neville oversaw the club's four promotions in the non-league as the CEO but stepped down in October 2022. He was replaced by his former United team-mate Butt.

After promotions in 2015 and 2016, Salford became full-time in 2017, which helped the Ammies push their way into the Football League. Two years later, Beckham purchased a 10 per cent share, reducing Lim's stake to 40 per cent. This made the Class of 92 group the majority owners of the club for the first time. Meanwhile, in the 2023/24 campaign, Salford announced that Giggs had taken on the role as director of football after he stepped down from the Wales manager job in 2022.

Salford have already made eight signings this summer as they prepare for their sixth season in League Two. This included the capture of Ben Woodburn, who is Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer. Under the management of Robinson, they will be hopeful of improving on last season's 20th-place finish. His only promotion was back in 2014/15 when he guided MK Dons to the Championship.

Karl Robinson Manager Stats Club Years Matches Points Per Match (PPM) MK Dons 2010-2016 346 1.51 Charlton 2016-2018 74 1.36 Oxford United 2018-2023 273 1.52 Salford City 2024-Current 21 1.33

