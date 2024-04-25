Highlights Gary Neville is shocked by Liverpool's manager search, admitting he thought it would be sewn up by now.

Liverpool's typically meticulous approach hasn't aligned with the painstaking current search for a new boss.

Arne Slot is the reported top candidate for the Liverpool job, with talks taking place to agree a fee with Feyenoord.

Gary Neville has admitted that he has been shocked by Liverpool's lack of 'precise' planning in terms of their new manager search - with the club not on their reported third target in Arne Slot.

The Reds have been preparing to bring in a new manager since Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he would be leaving the club at the end of January, and having seen Xabi Alonso's exploits at Bayer Leverkusen, it seemed for all the world that he would be next to the Anfield throne. But having announced that he would stay at Leverkusen, new targets were sought after.

Ruben Amorim was next, yet developments earlier in the week saw him become likely to stay at Sporting Lisbon, which has led the club to Feyenoord boss Slot. And with the managerial search dragging on, Neville can't quite believe how complicated the situation has become - as he imagined Liverpool to have "boxed off" their replacement for Klopp almost instantly.

Neville: "I Did Not Expect This from Liverpool"

Liverpool have usually been quick to do transfer business

Speaking on The Overlap on Thursday morning, the Manchester United legend admitted that he expected a more "precise" approach from the Reds, having been so exact in their recruitment in years gone by. He said:

“I didn’t expect this from Liverpool. I expected them to be quite precise because six months out, Klopp has told them so that they can get the next appointment right. “The idea of Klopp going early was so that they could plan for the end of the season, and get everything sorted. I’m thinking ‘they already know who they have got’. “I thought with Liverpool, just because how efficient they have been, I thought they would have already had it boxed off at the point where Klopp hands his notice in because they obviously already have someone locked in, and you’re thinking ‘Xabi Alonso is tied in’. “That goes, and the next guy goes, and you’re thinking [shrugs]. I imagined Liverpool having it boxed off. “I thought with Alonso, if he says he’d have taken the Liverpool job in the February or March, which he would’ve had to have done, it would never have kept quiet. That could have derailed what is happening at Leverkusen, which to be fair is the biggest thing that could happen in his managerial career at this stage. He could not distract at winning the league away from that. “He had to commit, not just because he wanted to stay another year, but if it was that he was leaving partway through a season where he hadn’t won the league yet, he had to get that job done and get focused on that.”

Arne Slot to Liverpool: Manager Search Latest

Arne Slot has been fast-tracked into frontrunner for the Liverpool job

The latest reports on Slot are that Liverpool have opened negotiations with Feyenoord to secure his services after his short-yet-sweet career in Rotterdam.

Having taken over the role in 2021, Slot has already won an Eredivisie title, the Dutch Cup and dragged Feyenoord to the Europa Conference League final in 2022, where they lost to Marseille.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool won their first top-flight title in 30 years under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have reportedly made a bid of £7.75million for the 45-year-old manager, though it will cost them £9m if they are to land their man, according to Sky Sports.

Slot is said to tick all the key criteria for the Liverpool role, with reports in Holland suggesting that the process could move quickly with Slot keen on a move to Anfield.

