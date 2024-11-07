David Moyes has revealed that West Ham United withdrew their contract offer to him last season, months before he was replaced by Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium.

The Scottish tactician left the Hammers in the summer after four-and-a-half years in charge, upon the expiry of his deal, and has now shed light on his departure from the club.

During his second stint at West Ham, the 61-year-old led the team to the Europa Conference League title in 2022/23, as well as securing qualification for European competitions for three successive seasons.

However, a poor run of results last season prompted the Hammers to bring in a fresh face and retract their previous decision to offer Moyes a new deal.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Moyes has now reflected on his exit from the London Stadium and disclosed that West Ham’s majority shareholder, David Sullivan, withdrew the contract offer mid-season:

“We beat Arsenal in December the 28th, we beat them at the Emirates. And the club that day offered me a new contract. And then we lost three games in a row. “I hadn't signed the contract because, I'll be honest, I wasn't sure whether I should stay. I wasn't quite sure, but the contract wasn't a great contract, but the biggest part was he withdrew the contract. “He said, well, I'm taking the contract away. So he withdrew the contract, David Sullivan, just on the back of the three results. And we said, look, let's wait, and we'll make a decision at the end of the season.”

Gary Neville then responded to Moyes' surprise revelation by saying:

“I don't think you can do that. I mean, I feel uncomfortable, you offer a contract to someone, it is a bond, isn't it?”

Moyes departed after winning just two of his final 11 games in charge, leading West Ham to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League in his last season.

The Scottish manager’s defensive style of play saw mixed results in his final campaign at the London Stadium, as West Ham conceded 74 goals in 38 matches – only the relegated teams Sheffield United, Burnley, and Luton Town shipped in more in 2023/24.

Lopetegui, meanwhile, has yet to convince both West Ham’s management and fans as his squad sits 14th in the Premier League after 10 games this season, just six points above the relegation zone.

The Spanish tactician now faces a must-win game against Everton at the weekend, with the club hierarchy reportedly already considering potential replacements.

David Moyes' West Ham Record (2020-2024) Games 230 Wins 103 Draws 43 Losses 84 Goals scored 365 Goals conceded 320 Points per game 1.53

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.