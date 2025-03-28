Former Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville, while speaking on Sky Bet’s Stick to Football, raised eyebrows when naming the one England player that Thomas Tuchel and his well-drilled entourage cannot afford to drop.

Things got off to a flyer for the German – just the non-third Englishman to take on the role – after back-to-back wins against Albania and Latvia without conceding a goal across either of their Nations League qualifying encounters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel's 56% win rate in the Premier League is bettered by just eight managers with 50+ games managed in the English top tier.

Much was made of Tuchel’s inaugural squad, such as Jordan Henderson’s shock inclusion – and Neville has suggested one player who the ex-Chelsea boss must play, prompted a mixture of confusion and fury from Ian Wright and Roy Keane.

Neville Raises Eyebrows with England Claim

A bemused Carragher: 'What are you talking about?!'