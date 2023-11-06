Highlights Gary Neville explains why VAR couldn't overturn the decision in Arsenal's loss to Newcastle, showing the camera angles that VAR doesn't have.

The overhead angle shows that the ball was in, but the angle that VAR had to look at creates an optical illusion and ambiguity.

Arsenal and Newcastle now turn their attention to their upcoming Champions League ties against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Gary Neville, on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, has explained why VAR couldn’t overrule Stuart Attwell’s decision that the ball didn’t go out of play as Arsenal's unbeaten streak in the Premier League came crashing down when they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on the weekend, courtesy of an Anthony Gordon finish.

Gordon, who joined Eddie Howe in January, opened and closed the scoring on the 64-minute mark, but his goal was not without heaps of controversy and since, the Arsenal fans have made their feelings known. There were a myriad of issues with the goal in the eyes of those of an Arsenal persuasion including a potential foul on Gabriel by Joelinton and a potential offside shout for the goalscorer, Gordon. However, it was the contentious decision by Attwell, who believed Joe Willock kept the ball in play during the build-up to the goal, that has rustled their feathers the most.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta embarked on a furious post-match interview, calling the PGMOL and the use of VAR "embarrassing," while also claiming the on-field decision combined with VAR’s failure to overturn the decision was "a disgrace." Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has also given his two pennies worth on Joelinton’s foul on Gabriel as he took to X (formerly Twitter) with an anger-fuelled post.

Gary Neville explains controversial VAR decision from Arsenal vs Newcastle

On Monday Night Football for Tottenham's match against Chelsea, Neville was given the chance to back his claims that Attwell’s decision to award the fixture’s solitary goal was correct by showing the sort of camera angles that VAR do not have the pleasure of using when reviewing decisions. The defender-turned-pundit has already been under the cosh from Arsenal fans, who now want him banned from the Emirates Stadium because of his view on the goal. And now, he has potentially stirred the pot that little bit further.

“This could go really badly,” Neville said nervously as he knew that hundreds of Arsenal eyes were on him. “I have to say, and I’ve not really spoken about this. In real time on Saturday when I was looking a million miles away up in the gantry, you do see that sort of clear gap between the line and the ball. “And what we’ve done here is just place a ball and what I’ve done is put it basically into a position whereby that ball is in. The edge the [yellow] football that we see there that we use obviously now coming into the winter is just touching the edge of the white line, so that ball is actually in. So when you see that from here, you think ‘Right, it’s not even a debate’, but when we actually cut to the different angles that obviously VAR had to look at and that is the angle the VAR camera was looking at on Saturday night at that game.

As alluded to, the overhead angle gives viewers a clearer perception of how the ball was positioned on Saturday and exactly why the decision could not be changed. Neville then goes on to claim that, by using the current technology at hand, it is virtually impossible to award Arsenal with a goal kick – on this specific occasion – as referees cannot be certain that the ball has completely passed the white line, claiming it is somewhat ‘an optical illusion’.

“And we’re not trying to say here that the ball is in, or the ball is out. What we’re trying to say is that VAR cannot make a decision to overturn the on-field decision because it’s really clear there’s ambiguity. It’s an optical illusion. That ball is clearly in [on the overhead camera] but as we switch to the other angle that VAR had to look at it on Saturday. And that’s our overhead camera that we don’t have the benefit of having over the ball when it went out on Saturday. That’s the angle that VAR official was looking at, and I understand completely why they couldn’t overrule the on-field decision based on point one.”

Champions League ties next up for Arsenal and Newcastle

Moving on from Saturday's tie, both Arsenal and Newcastle will be looking for wins in their Champions League ties in mid-week. The former host Sevilla on Wednesday night, hoping to cement their status at the top of Group B and keep Lens behind them.

Howe's Magpies, however, face a more difficult tie on Tuesday night away against Borussia Dortmund, with both sides level on points. The travelling Geordie support will want to see their side bounce back after a 1-0 defeat to die Schwarzgelben in their most recent fixture in the competition.