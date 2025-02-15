Gary Neville tore into Cole Palmer and another Chelsea star following their 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Friday night. The Blues had already lost to the Seagulls the week prior in the FA Cup, but injuries meant that manager Enzo Maresca was forced to name a similar front four, with the only change, Noni Madueke, being taken off early after picking up a knock.

If Maresca hoped for a reaction from his players after their cup elimination, he would be sorely disappointed as his side put in a lazy effort against a rampant Brighton who outclassed their opponents on the night. And Neville did not hold back on his verdict of what he saw.

Neville Slams Palmer and Nkunku

The pundit says that their pair needed to step up amid Chelsea's recent slump