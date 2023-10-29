Highlights Gary Neville criticised Antony for a cynical foul on Jeremy Doku, saying he should have been sent off, calling it "embarrassing."

Manchester United had a dismal day against Manchester City, being comprehensively outclassed by the reigning European champions.

Despite a strong start, United struggled to score, with Andre Onana making impressive saves before Erling Haaland and Phil Foden sealed City's 3-0 victory.

Gary Neville labelled Antony “embarrassing” and said the Manchester United winger should have been sent off towards the end of Sunday’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City. The Brazil international was shown a yellow card for a cynical foul on Jeremy Doku, but Neville felt it should have been red.

United were trailing 3-0 at the time when Antony kicked Doku who, understandably, wasn’t happy with the challenge. Reacting to the incident, Sky Sports co-commentator Neville said: “That’s absolutely ridiculous, I’d just send him off. It’s absolutely ridiculous from Antony. It’s embarrassing.”

It marked the end of a dismal day for Erik ten Hag and his players, who were comprehensively outclassed by the reigning European champions. Pep Guardiola’s side could - and perhaps should - have won by a much bigger margin, such was the gulf in class between the Manchester neighbours.

What happened during the match?

The afternoon began on an emotional note for everyone associated with Man United, whose fans paid tribute to club legend Sir Bobby Charlton before kick-off. A minute’s applause was impeccably observed as a rendition of “there’s only one Bobby Charlton” rang around the Red Devils’ famous stadium

Six points separated the two clubs at the beginning of the afternoon, with City enjoying the better start to the current campaign. United were the firm underdogs heading into this weekend’s derby but started brightly against Pep Guardiola’s revered treble winners.

However, United goalkeeper Andre Onana was forced to make the first big save of the afternoon in the eighth minute. The Cameroon international stopped a Phil Foden header before denying Erling Haaland a tap-in, clawing the ball away to safety.

Haaland then put the visitors 1-0 up midway through the first half after Rasmus Hojlund was penalised for a foul on Rodri following a VAR review. Referee Paul Tierney was urged to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor and duly pointed to the spot. Despite the best efforts of the home crowd to put Haaland off, City’s prolific number nine calmly dispatched the ball into the bottom corner of Onana’s net.

United’s best chance of the first half came on the stroke of half-time when Scott McTominay, who has been in impressive goalscoring form of late, forced a fine save from Ederson with a sweet strike from the edge of the box. Moments later, Onana pulled off a remarkable save to stop Haaland doubling City’s advantage; however, United’s number one was powerless to prevent the Norwegian making it 2-0 early in the second half from a similar opportunity.

Bernardo Silva clipped the ball to the back post and the world-class Haaland was on hand to head home, notching his 47th Premier League goal on only his 45th appearance in England’s top league. Only another fine Onana save with 20 minutes left on the clock denied Haaland a hat-trick at the Theatre of Dreams.

Video: Antony avoids red card v Man City

But with 10 minutes to go, scintillating City scored a deserved third goal when Haaland laid the ball on a plate for Foden to finish from close-range. More drama was to follow, though, when Antony narrowly escaped a straight red card for his kick on Doku. Neville was convinced that it should have resulted in a sending off for the South American, who had only just entered the fray as a substitute. Watch the incident and decide for yourselves below: