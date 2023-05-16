Gary Neville has come under fire from disgruntled Arsenal fans after criticising Gunners star Oleksandr Zinchenko for 'over-celebrating' during their title challenge.

Arsenal sat top of the Premier League for much of the season but have now fallen behind Manchester City, having picked up just nine points from their last 21.

And on Sunday their chances of a first league title since 2003/04 were all but ended as they suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton.

It means City now need just two points from their remaining three fixtures to claim their fourth title in five years.

Talking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Neville spoke with Jamie Carragher about where it's all gone wrong for Arsenal in recent weeks.

While Carragher referenced the Gunners' poor defensive record since the turn of the year, Neville was scathing of Arsenal's leadership group, particularly Zinchenko.

Neville slams Zinchenko's lack of composure

“I do think there is an element of throwing the title away in terms of dropping points. Look, in 2023 we don’t use the same emotive language. If this was the Kevin Keegan era this Arsenal team would be being criticised badly," Neville stressed.

“At high-performance level, you have to perform. The biggest moments, the most pressurised environments, you have to deliver in those moments.

“The over-celebration against Villa, Zinchenko after Bournemouth, you want leaders in the team to spread composure and lift the anxiety.

“There’s an element of emotion, Xhaka at Anfield, Partey’s form dropping off, and from that it’s become tough for them mentally."

VIDEO: Zinchenko celebrating with Arsenal fans

However, Neville did add that this has still been a brilliant season for Arsenal, given nobody originally viewed them as title challengers.

“We never had them in the top four," he emphasised. "I said a few weeks ago that this has been an exceptional season for Arsenal. The problem for some people is it doesn’t look like a good season and they’ll find it difficult themselves, but I think it’s been an outstanding season.”

VIDEO: Gary Neville slams Oleksandr Zinchenko

Fans react to Neville's comments

It's fair to say that Neville's comments did not go down well with Arsenal fans.

One supporter wrote: "This is such lazy punditry, the guys on Twitter are genuinely better at analysing the game. Everyone and their nan knows the real reason we bottled it was not only inexperience but also because we lost our best defender who helped going forward as much as defending."

Similarly, Gunners journalist Tim Stillman said: "Arsenal won six in a row after that Bournemouth game. That run incorporated the win at Villa, after which Arsenal won their next three games. There are reasons Arsenal’s results have dipped but I don’t think Zinchenko tooting his car horn at some Arsenal fans is among them."

In response, Neville explained: "If he was tooting his horn 15 games out after beating Bournemouth, calling huddles six games out vs the bottom of the league, I’m filling in the blanks of what was going on behind the scenes!!! I’ve seen it before from emotional teams! The experience I’m talking from isn’t just from winning titles! I lost four/five title races as well. Some emotions aren’t positive ones for a group even if they look it!"