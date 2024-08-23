Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has savagely slammed Chelsea's transfer recruitment since Todd Boehly became owner of the club. On Monday night, the former Manchester United defender sat back while fellow analyst Jamie Carragher laid waste to the Blues' strategy in the transfer market and begged players to stop joining the club.

Since then, the Londoners have sealed the return of Joao Felix and are said to be open to as many as 12 exits in the final days of the window. Now, in the latest edition of The Overlap's Newsletter, Neville has given his in-depth response to Chelsea's business in the last few years, describing their approach as 'plain wrong.'

Related Sterling and Chilwell Exiled from Chelsea First-Team Chelsea have a huge squad and players need to be cut - and it seems Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell have fallen into that bracket

Neville Criticises Size of the Chelsea Squad

The ex-defender doesn't believe the Blues will be able to offload many stars

Speaking on the quality of Chelsea's squad, Neville has claimed that the club's recruitment team have still not addressed key areas of concern and will struggle to reduce the size of their bloated squad:

"Clearlake have spent £1.1bn since taking over, and they still haven't signed a centre forward who you would regard as a top-class assured starter in the Premier League. "You've six goalkeepers, but not one I would really trust. You have 42 players in the squad but a manager who has just said this week that he will only be working with 21 of them. Good luck moving onto the other 21. And good luck motivating them for the rest of the season if you can't move them on."

Despite securing 10 new players this summer, Nicolas Jackson remains the only recognisable number nine with any seniority despite only being 23 years old. Marc Guiu appears to be the next in line, but the Spanish youngster is considered to be a player for the future at Stamford Bridge, rather than being ready to make any immediate impact on the first team, something made clear by his shocking open goal miss on his first European appearance for the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guiu's miss against Servette was measure to have an xG of 0.94.

Neville Slams Chelsea's Approach to Sales

The Blues are looking to force Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell out of the club

Another area of the club's transfer business that the 49-year-old categorised as ugly was the way in which Enzo Maresca and Co are aiming to get rid of players that they no longer want. Conor Gallagher was left in limbo before his departure to Atletico Madrid was confirmed, while the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Trevor Chalobah are being kept away from first-team training. On the issue, Neville said:

"The way Chelsea are exiting players is plain wrong. There's a way to manage a player out of a club. No good comes from the manner in which they have treated Raheem Sterling, a senior player with influence throughout the squad. "You don't treat a player like Conor Gallagher, a really good pro and an England international who has been with the club since the age of six, whose family are Chelsea fans, like an unwanted commodity to trade. Maybe that is how private equity treats people but someone needs to tell them it's a terrible look. Likewise, Trevoh Chalobah, who's been with Chelsea since the age of eight, exiled now to training away from the squad."