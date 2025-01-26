Former Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville has slammed Cole Palmer for conversing with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after Chelsea’s 3-1 loss on Saturday. He suggested that he was ‘being played’ by the Catalan native.

Enzo Maresca’s men, courtesy of Noni Madueke, earned an early one-goal lead, but the host’s persistence paid off in the 42nd minute as Josko Gvardiol bagged their first of the afternoon. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were also on target in the second 45.

Palmer, 22, came through the Manchester City academy from 2009 onwards before taking a leap of faith, in the name of more game time, in the summer of 2023 by moving to Stamford Bridge, a place he has since been in fine form at.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Palmer’s tally of 26 Premier League goals in 2024 was the most in a single calendar year for any player in Chelsea history.

Racking up a remarkable 60 goal involvements in just 70 matches in west London, the Manchester-born gem is widely regarded as one of the most exciting players in world football, but caught the attention of Neville for all the wrong reasons on Saturday evening.

After enduring a rare night off, he wandered around the pitch with Guardiola and enjoyed a lengthy conversation with his former boss. The pair could be seen laughing and smiling – and that, after succumbing to a loss, hasn’t sat right with Neville.

The former right-back, speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast for Sky Sports, suggested that Palmer was being played by Guardiola and that the former’s behaviour was not appropriate on the back of dropping three points.

“I want to say something about Cole Palmer. He was talking to Pep Guardiola on the pitch right at the end of the game and he was smiling with him. Pep Guardiola does that. Cole, you’re being played. You’re being played here,” he said.

Referencing the thousands of Chelsea fans who made the journey up north, the 49-year-old insinuated that they deserved better than what Palmer – and his teammates – produced at the Etihad Stadium, especially in the second half.

“You didn’t do enough out on that pitch in the second half, and he’s an amazing player – absolutely brilliant. But you know something? Those Chelsea fans that have travelled today, 3 or 4,000 of them over in that far corner, they wanted better.

They don’t really want to see you conversing with the opposition manager and smiling at the end of the game. And I’m not being old school here but there’s something about that. I thought ‘Pep Guardiola is playing you here.’ I know he had him, but he should’ve ignored him.

When quizzed whether the 11-cap England international should’ve ignored his former manager, Neville replied: “Look, having a conversation inside, I’m not against that. But I just felt, at the end, there was something about it that I didn’t feel was right from a Cole Palmer perspective.

“I know why Pep Guardiola has done it, that’s what Pep Guardiola does. If I had lost 3-1 away from home and have been disappointed as I am, Cole Palmer, I expected more from him in the second half.”