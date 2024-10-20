Gary Neville has slammed Mohamed Salah for diving in the high-stakes Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Chelsea, after the Egyptian winger crashed to the ground claiming a foul from Levi Colwill in the box. The referee opted to play on, however, and VAR later agreed, but Neville believes he should have seen a yellow for simulation.

Plenty of tension has been brewing between both sides in this fixture, with both hoping to secure three points to fuel their ambitions for the 2024/25 season. On the one hand, Arne Slot's Liverpool arrived into the tie with six wins from seven, hoping to maintain a place atop the Premier League table following the latest round of fixtures, while Chelsea also arrived equally driven for a result, having enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run prior to their trip to Anfield.

Mohamed Salah Accused of Diving Against Chelsea

The 32-year-old was fortunate to escape a booking

Speaking live on Sky Sports, Gary Neville pointed out and criticized Salah's claims for a foul in the box, believing that it was purely blatant simulation. The former Manchester United defender said:

"The first one might have been a foul, but Mo Salah was waiting for him. "Salah is inviting the collision and he then throws himself to the ground. He should be booked, it's a clear dive."

Ultimately, it was a risky challenge from Colwill on Salah, but on this occasion, there was insufficient contact to warrant a penalty, and it did seem as though the forward collapsed, perhaps under minimal effort. However, Colwill evidently didn't learn from this lesson, and the 21-year-old later brought down Curtis Jones in the box just minutes later, to which the referee called for a penalty.

As anticipated, it was Salah who stepped up for the spot-kick and converted with composure to give the Reds the lead at Anfield, much to the dismay of the visitors, who had started the tie quite strongly as the away side.