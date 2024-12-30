Gary Neville gave a grim verdict of Manchester United duo Casemiro and Christian Eriksen after they were toyed with by Newcastle United in their 2-0 defeat to the Magpies. It was another nightmare for Ruben Amorim, whose side has now suffered five games on the bounce across competitions.

The pair came into Amorim's starting XI after starting on the bench in the Red Devils' 2-0 away loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day. Two players past their peak were always going to struggle against a purring Magpies midfield, which was the case from the get-go.

Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali dominated proceedings in the middle of the park throughout the first half. The in-form Alexander Isak put the visitors ahead in the fourth minute with a neat header after calamitous defending from Amorim's men.

It was 2–0 just 15 minutes later when man-of-the-match Joelinton buried Lewis Hall's deflected cross past Andre Onana. It appeared the ball had struck the Brazilian midfielder's arm, but VAR opted not to overturn the goal.

Casemiro and Eriksen were left chasing shadows, and Amorim looked to rectify this by bringing on Kobbie Mainoo for Joshua Zirkzee just 33 minutes into the game. The Dutch striker was enraged, ignoring his coach and heading down the tunnel, but returned minutes later.

Manchester United players couldn't wait for the half-time whistle after putting on a horror show at the Theatre of the Dreams. Amorim's stagnant midfield was proving problematic, although there was a slight improvement in the second half.

Neville: Casemiro And Eriksen Shouldn't Play Together

The Man United legend took aim at the veteran duo

Neville was perplexed seeing Casemiro and Eriksen partner one another in Manchester United's midfield. Newcastle's energetic trio eased their way through the middle several times, especially in the Magpies' rampant first half.

The ex-Red Devils captain explained on Sky Sports commentary why the two 32-year-olds shouldn't be starting games together in the English top flight:

"Casemiro and Eriksen in midfield are like mannequins. Little one-two around them, it’s so easy."

Mainoo gave the hosts more balance in midfield once he came on, allowing Eriksen to try and dictate play in the second half.

Neville added that although the Dane and his Brazilian teammate have enjoyed superb careers, they shouldn't be the Red Devils' starting midfield duo:

"They’ve been two fabulous players throughout their careers but the last thing either of them wants to see is the other next to them. All you want around you is legs. They shouldn’t be playing a game together in the Premier League. They really shouldn’t."

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen vs Newcastle Casemiro Christian Eriksen Minutes Played 65' 91' Touches 78 67 Accurate Passes 48/60 (80%) 43/52 (83%) Key Passes 0 1 Crosses (acc.) 1 (0) 4 (1) Long Balls (acc.) 3 (1) 4 (2) Shots on Target 0 0 Shots off Target 2 0 Big Chances Missed 1 0 Ground Duels (Won) 5 (4) 4 (3) Aerial Duels (Won) 2 (1) 0 (0) Possession Lost 14 14 Total Tackles 3 3 Dribbled Past 1 0

Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle leaves them 14th heading into the new year. They have taken just 22 points from 19 games and this was their ninth defeat of the Premier League season. Speculation was already growing over Eriksen's future before tonight's game. Fabrizio Romano reports that he's expected to leave next summer when his contract expires.

Meanwhile, Casemiro is also likely to depart Old Trafford and has lost his place in the team after Manuel Ugarte's arrival in the summer. The Uruguayan likely would have started tonight, but he was absent through suspension.

Related 'I'm a Man United Legend - Ruben Amorim Needs to Sell These 5 Players' Nicky Butt has been at United when they were at the peak of their powers and he thinks that these players need to be sold to get them back there.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 30/12/2024.