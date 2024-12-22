Former Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville has lambasted Tottenham Hotspur skipper Son Heung-min for his ‘silly’ mistake during his side’s all-enthralling 6-3 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou and Co succumbed to the Reds, who were at the races from the off until the latter stages of the pair's latest meeting in the Premier League, and they now enter Christmas day in 11th place and eight points off the top four spots.

The Greek-Australian has been renowned, ever since his move from Celtic, for his opinion-splitting, unorthodox style of play and his core principles did not wince at the sight of the high-flying Merseysiders, which often left them exposed at the back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Son has plundered 169 goals and 90 assists in his 427-game Tottenham career.

Time and time again, the likes of the record-setting Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz – both of whom scored two goals in north London – were able to exploit their high line with intellectual movement and a sharp turn of pace, but Neville has blasted Son for his lack of help.

Reacting in the aftermath of Liverpool and Spurs’ nine-goal thriller on Sunday, Neville singled out the winger for a particular moment in the game, while Spurs were trailing, when he pressed Joe Gomez and allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold all the time in the world to evade the pressure. In his post-match reaction podcast, he said:

“They’ve got a really exciting front six, but I did put a clip in during the second half, which we don’t normally do, showing Son making a silly press towards Joe Gomez and the ball getting played past him over to Trent Alexander-Arnold. “They do some stupid things like that, which almost forces the full-backs then to jump out and press and then, all of a sudden, it leaves a situation like the third goal.”

Neville then explained how the South Korean’s poor decision-making caused a kink in Tottenham’s defensive structure as Djed Spence and Postecoglou’s make-shift centre-back partnership of Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin were all unable to contain the threat of the Liverpool front line.

“Overcommitting at a point where you have no chance of winning the ball as wide players and defenders, that’s a nonsense that,” he continued before adding: “They had some experienced players up top, I think Son was one of the worst actually, and I love him to bits – he’s a world-class player.”

Questioning the ‘nonsensical’ and 'mind-boggling' decision-making of Son, who is widely considered to be one of the best wingers in England’s top tier, as it left his defenders in sticky situation, Neville topped off his scathing assessment of the 32-year-old by saying:

“But some of his decisions to actually leave Trent Alexander-Arnold, go and press Joe Gomez or go somewhere else and leave that space for Trent Alexander-Arnold to go into were just nonsensical. It’s just mind-boggling really.”

Watch Neville's full breakdown of Tottenham and Son below: