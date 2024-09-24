Gary Neville thinks introducing penalty shootouts in league games to prevent draws would make football '100% better'. The former Manchester United man was discussing ways to improve the beautiful game and his suggestion was to essentially get rid of draws, making things more interesting for fans.

All over the world, football league games are scored the same. The winning team gets three points for their victory while the loser gets zero. In the event of a draw once the 90 minutes is up, the teams are forced to share the spoils, taking a point away from the fixture each. It's part and parcel of the sport, but can be frustrating on some occasions and Neville thinks football would be '100% better' if we got rid of them entirely and switched things up.

Neville Wants to Scrap Draws

He thinks a penalty shootout with the winner getting two points is better

While football has been around for well over a century, those in the sport are always looking for ways to improve it. On a recent episode of The Overlap, that was a question posed to the team and Neville's suggestion was to get rid of draws and use a penalty shootout to decide victors instead. He claimed this would make the sport more exciting for football fans and eliminate the chance of young supporters witnessing disappointing ties in their first games. His idea would see teams take part in a penalty shootout if they can't be separated after 90 minutes in a league game. The winner would then pick up two points rather than the usual three.

"At the end of (drawn) league games (I'd introduce) penalties for an extra point. So you get two points (if you win the shoot-out). Make it exciting for a fan that comes. If a kid goes to a game for the first time or it might be their only game this season, and sees a 0-0 or 1-1 draw, there would be a winner at least. "Kids love penalties, my girls (would) love penalties at the end."

The suggestion is a controversial one and would bring about huge changes in football. It wasn't received warmly by fellow Overlap member Roy Keane, either. Skip to 4.35 on the following video:

Keane Called the Idea 'Americanised'

Jamie Carragher had suggestions of his own

Neville's decision to scrap draws in the league and replace them with penalty shootouts would almost certainly split opinions and Keane labelled the idea 'very Americanised'. The former midfielder wasn't a fan of it at all. His ex-teammate wasn't the only one making suggestions on how to improve football, though.

The episode's guest, Jamie Carragher, also had his own ideas to try and make things better. The former Liverpool man revealed that he would stop players from kicking the ball out of play whenever someone went down injured.

"It winds me up. The game is stopping all the time. People bluffing injuries, it stops the game. Just get on with the f***ing game."

It's hard to imagine either of their suggestions will be introduced into football in the near future, but they would both certainly make things a little more interesting if they were.