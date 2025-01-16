Gary Neville has doubled down on his take on Arsenal coach Nicolas Jover, having previously called him 'the most annoying bloke in football'. The Sky Sports pundit said Jover continues to offend him every week.

The Gunners have heavily relied on set pieces to win games this season and bagged an equalizer in the north London derby when Gabriel rose highest from a Declan Rice corner to head home, via a deflection of Dominic Solanke. Leandro Trossard then struck a winner four minutes later, as Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-1 on the day.

In the aftermath of the match, Neville has yet again taken aim at set-piece coach Jover. Explaining why he gets so annoyed, the former Manchester United man told The Overlap (via Daily Mail):

"I called him the most annoying man in football. Do you know something? I'm cementing my position, I'm doubling down. It's offending me every week. I'm going to say this really calmly, I think he's overreaching his importance. "If a goalkeeper makes a good save, I don't see the goalkeeping coach on the edge of the touchline. I don't see the other coaches going up and getting the glory for it. "The manager is at the front, he can't communicate from 50 yards away to players who know what they're doing. I think he's overreaching his importance, I genuinely believe that."

He added: "I see goalkeeper coaches and brilliant coaches who work on other aspects of the game, I don't see them pointing to themselves and overreaching their importance.

"That's how I feel. I get he's important and he's doing a great job but I do genuinely think he needs to sit back a little bit. I think the players will start to look at him as well and think, 'hang on a minute, come on'."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher agreed with the verdict, saying: "I thought it was a bit harsh but I can't really disagree." Ian Wright offered some balance to the matter, saying: "You're being very, very harsh Gary."

Neville's comparison with goalkeeping coaches does seem a little flawed as it's literally Jover's duty to help organise the team during set-pieces – hence why he gets out of his seat in relevant moments – whereas a goalkeeper coach has no need to get up and involved during the actual 90 minutes of a game.

And as Jover does next to no media interviews, it's unlikely that the German-born Frenchman has said something to annoy the pundit. Perhaps Neville is just unhappy because Arsenal scored twice from corners to beat Man United 2-0 earlier in the season.