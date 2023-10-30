Highlights Manchester United's struggles continue as they were comprehensively defeated by Manchester City, highlighting their lack of form and inability to replicate past success.

The ownership uncertainty surrounding the club adds to their off-pitch troubles, with a takeover saga still unresolved.

Pep Guardiola's comments about the unity and stability at Manchester City compared to United further emphasise the divide between the two clubs and the problems within United's organization.

Manchester United's struggles continued on Sunday afternoon as they were brushed aside by Manchester City in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were outclassed by their fierce rivals, with Erling Haaland's brace and Phil Foden's goal giving the away side a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The result means United have won just five of their opening 10 Premier League games to start the season. They are languishing in eighth, 11 points off league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

United are in disarray both on and off the pitch. On the pitch, they are struggling to replicate the form that saw them win the Carabao Cup and finish in the top four in the 2022/23 campaign. Off the pitch, there is uncertainty around the ownership of the club with a takeover saga yet to be resolved.

Read more: Every single Erik ten Hag has made at Man United ranked from worst to best

Pep Guardiola was asked about United in his post-match press conference. A reporter asked him: "When you came in, in 2016, did you ever imagine you'd create the chasm that now exists between you and United? It looks like you are playing a different sport..."

Guardiola replied, per Sky Sports: "I know what we have done. I don't know what Man Utd have done because I am not here. But I didn't expect it, honestly, when I arrived here with Jose Mourinho [in charge at United], with [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic [up front for United], with top, top players, [Romelu] Lukaku [signed in 2017]…"

The Catalan manager then proceeded to talk about how everyone at City is unified and pulling in the same direction. Many will argue that the same cannot be said about United. So, when Gary Neville saw the comments, he interpreted them as a 'monstrous dig into the running of United!'

Guardiola continued: "I said many times, we are in the same direction, the chairman, the CEO, the sport director, the manager and the players. We go there. Wrong or right, it doesn't matter we go there. "We make mistakes of course. When we lose or the situation is not going well we're not here to blame someone. 'It's OK, we will have do better, what's happening? The opponent is getting better, we're getting worse, what do we have to do to find a solution?' That is nice. "That's the way we've done it since day one. First season we didn't win, I didn't feel my chairman complain, absolutely not. He supported me unconditionally. I remember when we lost the final of the Champions League to Chelsea we were devastated, I was. And the chairman said 'we are going to win it, sooner or later. What do we have to do next? Come on, let's go'. "The club rely on me, the players know I rely on them. When that happens we are not incredibly over-excited when we win and we lose it's not dramatic. OK it's a football game what do we have to do to get better? That's why I think the club organisation is so stable."

View his comments at 4:13 in the video below...

What next for Manchester United?

United will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday when they face Newcastle United in their Carabao Cup last 16 match at Old Trafford. The Red Devils return to Premier League action three days later when they travel to west London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.