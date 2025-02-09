Gary Neville has revealed that there are three football teams he would have wanted to play for if he had ever been forced to leave Manchester United during his career. Over the course of 19 years, the Englishman was a key figure at Old Trafford and played a pivotal role in the incredible success that the Red Devils saw throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

He was United through and through and while stars that came through the ranks of the academy with him such as David Beckham and his brother Phil eventually wound up leaving Old Trafford, he remained with the side throughout his entire career. As a result, it's hard to imagine Neville playing for any club other than the Red Devils.

It's something he's thought about over the years, though, and he admitted that if he had been forced to leave United for one reason or another during the prime of his career, there were only three teams that he'd have wanted to play for.

Neville Would Have Played For Arsenal

He'd have also played for Aston Villa & Newcastle

Neville was as loyal a footballer as they come during his career, but if he had left United at some point, he'd have only been interested in playing for Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Speaking over Skype to Geoff Shreeves during Sky Sports' Off Script podcast, he revealed he only ever wanted to play for United and if Sir Alex Ferguson hadn't offered him a contract towards the end of his career, he'd have simply retired rather than go somewhere else. He also admitted, though, that if he'd been forced to leave in his prime, there were only three teams he'd have wanted to play for. In quotes shared via Birmingham Mail, he said:

"I only wanted Manchester United next to my name. However, if he’d come to me at the age of 28 and said ‘Gary, your time is up’ of course, I would have played for another Premier League club. If Sir Alex had said at 28 I had to go, I’d have said Newcastle, Arsenal and Aston Villa were the three clubs (I’d have gone to). "If you’d said to me in a perfect world in my years of playing in the Premier League, which clubs did I think were proper clubs and had a bit of tradition? Arsenal would be number one in terms of you used to go to Highbury and you felt the tradition of it and they always did things the right way. I also like Aston Villa. Newcastle are another club (I’d have played for)."

Villa is clearly a club he holds a soft spot for too. The pundit also named Villa Park as his favourite away ground to play at. That wasn't all Neville shared, though. He also revealed that there were three teams he wouldn't have joined under any circumstances.

Neville Wouldn't Have Played For Liverpool

He also wouldn't have played for Manchester City & Leeds United

While Neville would have played for Arsenal, Newcastle and Villa, he revealed that he'd have never played for Liverpool, Manchester City or Leeds United under any circumstances. In terms of rivals, those three are undoubtedly United's biggest and that's the main reason he couldn't ever imagine playing for them. Speaking to Shreeves, he said: