Gary Neville has suggested that Chelsea are only two players away from once again being in the hunt for Premier League titles, following the Blues' narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. The former Manchester United right-back is confident that if Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez are replaced with world-class players, it won’t be long before the Todd Boehly regime uncovers successes similar to those found by his predecessor.

No club in the Premier League has spent nearly as much money as Chelsea since the Boehly and Clearlake leadership took over in May 2022. The Stamford Bridge outfit has splashed out over £1 billion across four transfer windows, three of which rank among the top 10 most expensive in history. While patience has allowed many of those high-priced acquisitions to finally pay off, though, Neville has pinpointed two key areas where the west Londoners still need to invest if they want to be seen as genuine title contenders.

Sunday’s defeat at Anfield underscored that Chelsea is still in the early stages of their development compared to Liverpool. The composed performance from the Reds allowed them to edge past Chelsea, thanks in part to Arne Slot's outstanding in-game management, even though the Blues started the match with more energy. However, Enzo Maresca has instilled belief in his supporters that brighter days are on the horizon, and under his guidance, they are already ahead of schedule in their journey back to the top.

Neville Highlights Two Key Areas For Improvement

'A world-class striker is needed alongside Jackson'

Discussing Manchester City and Liverpool's dramatic victories on Sky Sports' 'The Gary Neville Podcast', Neville first put goalscorer Nicolas Jackson in the firing line. The Senegalese forward has scored five goals and provided three assists in eight Premier League appearances this season, but the pundit still feels Chelsea are lacking a world-class striker.

"I think we know where their [Chelsea's] deficiencies lie," the eight-time Premier League winner said. "I don't really want to call out Nicolas Jackson, because I think he can be part of a very successful squad that can do well for Chelsea. I just think if they had a world-class striker in front of him, that would probably more align with a team that could potentially go on and win a title in a few years' time."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea last claimed the Premier League title in the 2016/17 season, with Diogo Costa leading the team as their top goalscorer, netting 20 goals in the competition.

Later in the segment (see 00:30 and 7:30 in the full video below), Neville adds:

"The two most difficult positions on the football pitch are centre-forward and goalkeeper. "They're the two most influential positions on the pitch, and if they have two world-class players in those positions, I think they can really be a threat to the top teams over the next couple of seasons."

Robert Sanchez Fails to Convince

Chelsea goalkeeper endured difficult afternoon at Anfield

The sentiment around Robert Sanchez was echoed by Neville's punditry partner, Jamie Carragher. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the former Liverpool defender commented on his side's winner, as cited by Goal: “It’s so poor from Chelsea’s point. Reece James ambles in there. The goalkeeper is so poor. It was a poor touch from Curtis Jones really, and it’s poor from the goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez.

“Sanchez has got to go and win that ball. Jones should be terrified that a goalkeeper is coming towards him. You have got to get there and hope it hits you in the face and you keep it out. Chelsea need a new goalkeeper if they want to get back to where they want to be.”