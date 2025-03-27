Gary Neville has suggested that two current Real Madrid stars could pose serious challenges for Trent Alexander-Arnold when he eventually makes the move to Spain at the end of his contract. The right-back - widely regarded as the best in the world in his position - appears unbothered by the struggles Michael Owen faced after swapping Anfield for the Spanish capital in search of fresh horizons, despite now effectively being ostracised from his hometown.

In Madrid, Alexander-Arnold will no doubt have been tempted by the prospect of adding more silverware to his trophy room. With Los Blancos reigning as Champions of Europe and favourites to extend their dominance this term, the 26-year-old may also see a golden opportunity to chase a personal milestone: becoming the first full-back to ever win the Ballon d’Or.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 64 assists in 254 appearances, Trent Alexander-Arnold holds the record for the most assists by a defender in Premier League history.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville has cautioned the England international that life at the Bernabeu won’t be without its obstacles. A shot at becoming a galactico may be alluring - but as Neville pointed out, in Madrid, not everything that glitters turns out to be gold, as he faces stiff competition at right-back once he arrives.

Two Real Madrid Stars Who Could Trouble Alexander-Arnold

Neville has once again raised concerns about his defending

“I said that I thought he [Trent Alexander-Arnold] had to get more serious about his defending – I’ve said that constantly – or else it will cause him problems," Neville said on the latest episode of the Overlap Podcast. He continued (watch the full episode below):

"I think it will cause him a problem at Real Madrid because they have Federico Valverde, who is playing right-back currently, and Dani Carvajal when he’s back – he’s going to have some serious competition. They are brilliant players, and he’s going to find it tough there."

On whether the current Real Madrid duo is better than Alexander-Arnold, Neville added: “I think Carvajal, from a balance of going forward and back – the problem is that he’s 32 and has had a bad injury – but for me, Carvajal is a better full-back than Trent because of what he gives to the team. It’s unbelievable what Valverde is doing for them at the moment, so he’s going to have competition when he goes.

“Coming back to Trent, I said he needs to get more serious about his defending, and that was proven by the fact he couldn’t get in the England team for many years, and he gets subbed for Liverpool a lot. I’ve never known a right-back get subbed so many times in important periods of matches."

Neville Justifies Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Move

The pundit also provided an explanation as to why the move could be a success

On the flip side, Neville also wanted to take a look at the potential success involved with a move as big as Alexander-Arnold's on an individual level.

While many who go to sunny Spain ruin their legacy under the harsh realities of a hierarchy and fanbase as brutal as Los Blancos' - take Gareth Bale or Jonathan Woodgate, for different reasons - it could equally open up a new world for the Scouser, far removed from his Merseyside upbringing.

“He does have his challenges with the way he plays, but it’s right that Liverpool fans can feel let down about him leaving. As a fan, he’s a local kid and fans have a right to feel that way," he continued.

"I also think about it with my David Beckham cap on, thinking about what career he had when he went to Real Madrid, and then Milan, and he had the experiences that have led him to what he’s done since. "He wouldn’t have had that if he had stayed at United, so part of me thinks that since I’ve stopped playing football, I think differently about it. The experience of going to Real Madrid and playing there is incredible for him.”

Alexander-Arnold reportedly turned down a contract worth in excess of £300,000-per-week at Anfield, which would have made him the highest-paid Englishman in the Premier League.

He is set to move to Real Madrid upon his contract expiry in June 2025, bringing an end to a 21-year journey through the Liverpool ranks, where the vice-captain went on to win the Champions League, Premier League, among five other honours during the Jurgen Klopp era.