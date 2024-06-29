Highlights Former England defender Gary Neville believes Gareth Southgate should make three changes to his starting eleven.

The Three Lions are set to face Slovakia on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Despite finishing the group unbeaten, England have been underwhelming by their usual standards.

Despite finishing top of their group, England have been below par at Euro 2024 so far. Currently unbeaten in the tournament, the Three Lions haven't quite clicked into gear just yet.

Bar a solid first half in their opening game against Serbia, Gareth Southgate's men have spent large spells of their group games on the back foot - and were lucky to come away from their encounter with Denmark with anything at all.

Following a 0-0 draw in their last game against Slovenia in Cologne, former players and pundits have called for Southgate to make some changes ahead of the knockout stages. Many have called for Chelsea star Cole Palmer to be handed the opportunity on the right flank.

This has led to Arsenal legend Ian Wright's suggesting that Gareth Southgate move Bukayo Saka to left-back in order to accommodate both himself and Palmer. However, the 22-year-old has given his opinion and believes that it would be a bad idea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka has played 21 out of his 226 appearances at left back.

Ahead of their round of 16 showdown with Slovakia, Gary Neville - who was once an England assistant coach - believes Southgate should make a few changes to his XI.

Gary Neville's England XI

The former defender wants to make several changes

Neville has revealed that he'd make three changes to the starting XI for Sunday's clash with Slovakia. Southgate has been reluctant to make alterations to his team so far this tournament, as the same 11 players that started in the 1-0 win over Serbia also began the 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Speaking on The Overlap, the former Manchester United full-back - who won 85 senior international caps for the Three Lions between 1995 and 2007 - thinks Southgate should play Trent Alexander-Arnold instead of Kyle Walker. He'd then move the Manchester City defender to left back - which would see Kieran Trippier drop out of the side.

Left-back has been a problem for the team this summer as their only natural defender on that side, Luke Shaw, hasn't been involved in a competitive game since February due to a hamstring injury.

The second change Neville would make is in midfield. He'd like Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo to replace Gallagher and play alongside Declan Rice.

The Red Devils legend's final proposed change was to start Palmer instead of Arsenal's Saka. The rest of his XI is unchanged from the side that Southgate has turned to throughout the tournament so far. He'd have Jordan Pickford in goal, Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Walker in defence, Rice and Mainoo in midfield, with Palmer and Foden on the wings and Bellingham playing directly behind Harry Kane.

He'd Drop Bukayo Saka

Neville was reluctant to do so at first

At first, Neville was reluctant to drop Saka: "Palmer's looked so effortless. He just looks like he's got that little bit of something. I'm uncomfortable with any of them being left out. I don't know which it would need to be, maybe Saka. I'm uncomfortable leaving Saka out just purely because he's a brilliant player as well."

The Arsenal man got the assist for Bellingham in the opening game against Serbia and has shown glimpses in the other two games.

However, after listening to the opinions of his fellow panelists, Neville confirmed his choice: "I think I'd probably bring him (Palmer) in for Saka and I love Saka to bits."