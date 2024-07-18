Highlights Gary Neville wants to see extra time scrapped in all future international tournaments.

Gary Neville has called for extra time to be scrapped in all future international tournaments. The former full-back acted as a pundit throughout Euro 2024, working with ITV on many of the tournament's games. Now back home, Neville was asked about whether he'd make any changes to the rules of international tournaments going forward on an episode of The Overlap.

The defender wasted no time calling for them to get rid of extra time in the future. Recently, football has shown signs of slowly edging away from the stipulation, with matches in the Carabao Cup last season skipping it entirely and going straight to penalties if the scores were level after the initial 90 minutes.

This summer's Copa America tournament followed a similar route throughout the knockout stages, but brought extra time back from the final in which Argentina beat Colombia 1-0. Ironically, their goal to win the trophy came in extra time as well, but Neville wants to see it gone from all future international tournaments.

Neville Thinks Extra Time is a Disappointment

He'd rather matches went straight to penalties

Speaking on The Overlap, the former Manchester United man revealed that he would happily see the back of extra time in future international tournaments. Neville said that he thought extra time had led to 'disappointment' at Euro 2024, and when Ian Wright asked whether he'd rather it just went straight to penalties, he was emphatic with his answer.

"Yeah. Force the result. It’s worked, actually, I think domestically in the Carabao Cup. It feels like my career went a lot to extra time because out of the eight tournaments I was at, I think seven games out of eight tournaments went to extra time. "It just felt like extra time was a large part of my career just because of England - it wasn’t a lot of times, but it just felt like it."

Not everyone on the podcast agreed with him, though, and Roy Keane had his own suggestions about what to do with extra time in the future.

Keane Wants To Keep Extra Time

He would make it shorter

While Keane doesn't want to see extra time scrapped like Neville, he does believe that some changes should be made to the format if it is to stick around. The former midfielder wants to see it shortened, and revealed that he thinks they should make the period two ten-minute halves instead of the 15 minutes that they currently are.

"Just have the extra time, just bring it down to ten minutes each way."

Extra time was first introduced into football as early as 1897, so the idea that it may be on its way out of the sport is quite a surprising one. If the last few years have taught fans anything, though, it's that those in charge of football are always looking at ways to improve the game, so it isn't beyond the realm of possibility that it is binned off sooner rather than later.