After yet another controversial weekend of VAR, Arsenal fans have gone one step further in their pursuit of wanting better officiating; banning Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher from the Emirates Stadium.

It was Saturday evening's kick-off between Newcastle and Arsenal that sparked immense outrage, with a debatable Bruno red-card being justified due to the use of a forearm instead of an elbow, and obviously the drama surrounding the winning goal itself, fans and staff alike from the Arsenal camp have raised their frustrations with a want for change being desired, just for different reasons.

Mikel Arteta didn't hold back in his post-match press conference, stating he feels "sick" and that the officiating is a "disgrace." The club have shown full support for Arteta since, releasing a statement outlining their desire for better officiating and better use of the technology. With the staff of the club clearly wanting a better standard of officiating in the Premier League, Arsenal fans have taken a different approach to things.

Arsenal fans vs Gary Neville

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have come out to make their feelings known regarding Arsenal's reaction to the game, stating they believe the club have gone overboard and have over-reacted. Despite Gary Neville's pro-Arsenal commentary, where he believed a lot of decisions went against the north London club, Arsenal fans have decided it is the commentary pair that need banning from the Emirates Stadium.

Gary Neville, who has always been active on social media, fought back against a tweet that petitioned for him to not set foot inside the Emirates due to it being the fans' "property." Replying to the tweet this morning, Neville hilariously responded that with Tottenham being top of the table, Sky will be coming to the Emirates less anyway.

The longstanding beef between Arsenal fans & Gary Neville

In a feud that goes back to last season, Arsenal fans and Gary Neville have never seen eye-to-eye. Despite being on the form of a lifetime under Arteta, and playing out of their skin, Neville never showed backing for The Gunners in regard to them being able to win the league, something fans of the club took very personally. Since this, there has been somewhat of a vendetta against the former Manchester United defender, with Neville knowing this and playing up to it on social media.

A quick scroll down Gary Neville's X account will make his feelings clear on things, with him tweeting about how he believes Kai Havertz should have "probably" been sent off, that the alleged push on Gabriel was not a foul, that the ball being off is "inconclusive," and re-tweeting a post about Arsenal being "sore-losers," it is clear he believes that the response to the game from Arsenal has been too much.

Arsenal fans have every right to feel hard done by, having gone through a few unapologetic mistakes in their title attempting season last year, it seems they believe things are purposefully against them, or moreover, that some decisions are in favour of certain teams. However, a quick step backwards would show that there is not a vendetta against Arsenal or any team directly, but moreover, just a poor standard of officiating across the league.

With a long season ahead, Arsenal will have more decisions go against them, and will have plenty go for them, as will every team, but banning Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher from the ground probably won't have an effect on either of those outcomes.