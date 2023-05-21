During an episode of The Overlap in early February, Gary Neville made a remarkably accurate prediction about the outcome of the English Premier League title race.

While some initially dismissed his statement as Arsenal bias or hatred, it was clear that Neville's perspective stemmed from his deep understanding of the game and his personal experiences.

Having been a part of the dominant Manchester United teams in the 90s and 2000s in the past, which seemingly won the league year after year, he recognises the immense dominance displayed by Manchester City in recent times.

In a debate with some fans alongside Jamie Carragher and Josh Denzel as a moderator, Neville predicted that Man City would keep the pressure up on Arsenal, and towards the business end of the season would eventually finish 10 points above The Gunners.

Video: Gary Neville's prediction back in February

In the last five games, he stated Arsenal would lose two games and if he was somehow wrong in his prediction, it would have been that Mikel Arteta's men had to really suffer and maybe just win the title on the last day of the season.

Arsenal's collapse

The final stretch of the Premier League season in April and May demonstrated that Arsenal's performances did not reflect title-contending caliber and Gary Neville was spot on.

While the draw against Liverpool could be considered a commendable outcome, the subsequent back-to-back draws against West Ham and Southampton, followed by a devastating 4-1 defeat to their title rivals Manchester City, highlighted the team's shortcomings.

Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday sealed the league for Manchester City. They have mathematically won the title with three games still to play while being four points ahead of Arsenal.

Man City are a well-oiled machine at this point and Pep Guardiola is used to rising up to the challenge at the business end of the season.

They will also face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final this year in Istanbul as a result of the convincing 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid at the Etihad.

As Arsenal supporters reflect on the season that began with promise but ended in disappointment, they should approach the upcoming season with renewed optimism to compete on all fronts. Although the campaign's conclusion may not have lived up to initial hopes, the team's early success provides a solid foundation to build upon.

With the addition of a few quality signings, Arsenal can capitalise on the momentum gained this year and mount a serious challenge against reigning champions Manchester City in the next title race.