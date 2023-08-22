Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said his piece about Mason Greenwood but is also enraged about how the club dealt with such a sensitive topic.

Man United have officially confirmed that Greenwood would be leaving the club by mutual consent, with the 21-year-old taking full responsibility for his behaviour but denying any accusations that were made against him.

Greenwood hasn’t played for the Manchester-based club since January 2020, but the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault in February this year.

In order to perform due diligence, the club informed supporters that they began their own internal investigation despite all charges being dropped.

Initially, according to The Athletic, the decision was to integrate him back into senior proceedings once the investigation had been concluded, though social media upheaval resulted in a U-turn on the decision which has resulted the club cutting ties with the forward.

Protests were rife outside of Old Trafford before the club’s first home fixture of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with famous face Rachel Riley even claiming she would stop supporting the club should a return for Greenwood materialise.

Now, Manchester United cult hero Neville has given his take on how poorly the situation has been handled by his beloved club.

Gary Neville’s verdict on the situation

On Monday Night Football, Neville was asked by presenter David Jones whether the club have come to a correct decision by parting ways with Greenwood.

“Yes, they have. They’ve finally got there,” the former right-back said.

“I think it was clear from day one, for me and for anybody who saw the evidence that was initially released, that he wouldn’t play for Manchester United again.

“And so, they have got there. However, I would say that the process in getting there, I think has been pretty horrible. When you have significant situations and difficult situations like this, it requires strong and authoritative leadership and that comes from the very top. And Manchester United don’t have that.

“And on an issue like domestic abuse and violence against women, that brings me to a third point: it takes independence.

“Manchester United must not be judge and jury on such an importance issue, not only for themselves, but also for the game.

“People talk about Manchester United’s reputation, but it’s also about the Premier League. I believe that issues of this importance and gravity should be dealt with independently by a panel of experts.

“Because clearly Manchester United did not have the skills and ability to handle this situation properly – it was way above their level of experience and ability.”

Mason Greenwood’s statement

The club’s internal investigation prolonged over a period of six and a half months and it is not only Neville who is furious with how the club settled on their final verdict.

Manchester United’s exile ensured to waste little time before releasing a statement shortly after the official announcement was made public.

He said: “I want to start off by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence and abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

The forward then claimed that his football career all but finished: “Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

“I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most important a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

Manchester United’s official statement – which can be read here – claim that the club will work with Greenwood to move forward with the situation and help him rebuild his career elsewhere.

But where exactly does his future lie?

What next for Mason Greenwood?

Despite Greenwood’s stint in Manchester having the curtains drawn on it, there are still plenty of opportunities that his agents expect to come his way.

While remaining on English shores is unlikely, seeing as he and his partner have announced the birth of their first child together, the desire to remain in England will probably be quite high.

However, according to The Sun, Steven Gerrard’s mega-rich Al-Ettifaq are contemplating a move worth £10m per year off the back of the news.

Meanwhile, other Saudi Pro League clubs are also considering a swoop for the 21-year-old, while ex-Manchester United chief Jose Mourinho is also reportedly interested in bringing him to the Italy capital to play for Roma.

Reports also suggest that Greenwood will look into offers in both Turkey and Italy after his mutual agreement with his previous employers that he will be moving on.

The club had previously received offers from a flurry of Turkish clubs in March thanks to the Turkish Super Lig’s extended transfer window, though no move ever came to fruition.

During his 18-month suspension, Greenwood had been training in isolation in order to retain match fitness ahead of a potential return, whether that be at Old Trafford or overseas.