Arsenal have been flying high at the top of the Premier League for most of the season, but that all appears to have come crashing down.

And now, Gunners fans also have to put up with Gary Neville being proven right.

Because back in January, the Sky Sports pundit predicted what would happen to Arsenal come the final stretch of the season, a prediction which was absolutely spot on.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled this month, winning just one game in April out of a possible five, a run of form which has let Manchester City back into the title race.

And following last night’s 4-1 hammering at the Etihad, the current Premier League champions are just two points behind their rivals with two matches in hand.

Neville’s January prediction becomes real

Given their impressive run of form, Arsenal’s collapse has been unprecedented for most fans to see.

But not for former Manchester United defender Neville.

Back in January, the pundit was asked to give a mid-season prediction for the title race.

And while Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher backed the Gunners to get the job done, Neville did not have the same faith.

“We’re so far out for us to be talking about this, and we’re getting asked it every ten minutes at this moment in time,” he says in the video.

“I feel like this is a more traditional season. And to be fair, I’m just going back to my own experiences many times whereby, I don’t think City have started properly yet, in terms of being serious about this season.

“I think they’re still messing around a little bit, I think the manager is still rotating. They’ve not got Dias on the pitch, Laporte on the pitch, De Bruyne all the time on the pitch, Foden’s not quite there.

“When they start to purr, which I’m thinking at some point they will, because they’re great players and they’re serious about what they do, that they’ll start to motor on and they’ll really hunt Arsenal down and put pressure on.”

The multiple-time Premier League champion then referred to his own experiences at United and how his side used to really click towards the end of a season.

“We used to do it at times,” he says. “There were times when that didn’t work. Blackburn held us off and got there. Newcastle didn’t. And I don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of this season.

“Arsenal could hold Manchester City off, but I don’t think they will once it starts, the real run-in.

“And the run-in isn't starting for another nine games by the way, it doesn’t start till April.”

You can watch the whole clip for yourselves below.

Video: Neville nails his prediction in January

Given the way April has gone for Arsenal, Neville has got this absolutely spot on.

And fans reacting to the clip have all said the same thing.

It is not over yet for Arsenal, but given City’s impressive run of form, any hopes of them dropping points in their remaining seven games are slim.

