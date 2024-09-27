Gary O’Neil has revealed that several Wolverhampton Wanderers players may struggle to be fit for tomorrow’s clash against Liverpool after falling ill due to a virus, while admitting he is "devastated" at losing Yerson Mosquera for the rest of the season.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, O'Neil had little to be optimistic about – amid the squad's problems, his side are rock bottom of the Premier League after five games, with just a single point from a possible 15.

Yet to win a game, Wolves picked up their only point of the season against Nottingham Forest at the end of August, before suffering a disappointing defeat at Villa Park last weekend. O’Neil’s side led for most of the game after Matheus Cunha opened the scoring, but three late goals from Aston Villa sealed their fate, inflicting another frustrating loss.

With Liverpool up next, Wolves’ search for their first win of the season may be prolonged for another week, with a trip to Brentford looming on 5 October.

Mosquera’s Injury ‘Big Loss’ for Wolves

‘It’s a big blow to the team’

Speaking in the press conference on Friday, O’Neil said he is "devastated" for Mosquera, who sustained a serious knee injury during last Saturday’s defeat at Aston Villa:

“He's a great kid and I'm devastated for him. It's a big loss to us. It's a big blow to the team but it brings an opportunity to others. Alfie Pond is now a step closer, for example. He has a chance.”

The 23-year-old’s setback is a significant blow for Wolves, who were already short in defence after failing to sign a new centre-back following captain Max Kilman’s departure to West Ham in the summer transfer window.

Aside from Mosquera, the likes of Boubacar Toure, Bastien Menadjou, Toti, Enso Medina, and Sasa Kalajdzic are also likely to miss tomorrow’s clash against Liverpool. Further absences are possible, with a virus spreading through the squad, according to O’Neil:

“There's quite a bit of illness with players that will need a check. There's a virus going around and some players missed training today. “Some lads will struggle for tomorrow, but it's not definite.”

Wolves Eye Mosquera Replacement

Ex-Premier League duo targeted

Wolves have identified former Premier League defenders James Tomkins and Paul Dummett as potential emergency replacements for Mosquera, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported.

The Molineux outfit are scouring the market for late additions following the latest setback to their first-team squad and are reportedly considering moves for the free-agent duo.

Both Tomkins and Dummett left their Premier League clubs at the end of last season, with Tomkins ending his eight-year stint at Crystal Palace, while Dummett was released by his boyhood club Newcastle United after 11 seasons at St James’ Park.

Moves in the free agent market come after it emerged the club couldn't afford to sign Leeds United star Max Wober in the summer, while they don't have any non-homegrown slots available in their squad after links to former Liverpool star Joel Matip.

James Tomkins and Paul Dummett Career Stats (Premier League) James Tomkins Paul Dummett Games 289 151 Goals 14 3 Assists 7 0 Yellow / red cards 47 / 3 16 / 1 Minutes played 23,147 11,435

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-09-24.