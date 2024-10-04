Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has revealed that defender Santiago Bueno will be fit to face Brentford on Saturday, while Michael Dawson and Bastian Menadjou are unlikely to feature in their final Premier League test before the October international break.

Speaking in the press conference on Friday, the Wolves boss shared positive updates regarding his centre-backs, suggesting he expects all three to be fit once the season restarts in two weeks.

This news will be a source of positivity for Wolves, who have had a tough start to their top-flight campaign and sit bottom of the Premier League after six rounds of games, with just a single point from a possible 18.

After a challenging run of fixtures, Wolves are heading to the Gtech Community Stadium in search of their first win of the season with a depleted squad, as Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore, Enso Medina, and Sasa Kalajdzic are all ruled out.

Santiago Bueno ‘Fine’ to Face Brentford

Expected to be available for Saturday clash

O’Neil, speaking to the media on Friday, revealed that Santiago Bueno is expected to be available for the Brentford game on Saturday, despite limping off the pitch against Liverpool last weekend.

“Santi’s OK, his glute is OK, and Daws has trained a bit this week, not full, but a bit. But apart from that, obviously the longer-term ones of Bouba [Traore] and Yerson [Mosquera] are still out. “Bastien [Meupiyou] is still out, but he’s getting closer. Hopefully Bastien will train with a group some point next week or the week after, so apart from that, we're in an OK spot.”

The 25-year-old’s availability will be vital for Wolves, who will be without Yerson Mosquera for the remainder of the season. The central defender sustained a serious knee injury last month and is not expected to return until late 2025.

Bueno, who made his first Premier League start of the season against Liverpool, saw limited playing time last term, amassing just 820 top-flight minutes. Max Kilman’s departure to West Ham means Wolves are now shorter on options in central defence, and the 25-year-old is likely to see further opportunities to impress O’Neil after barely featuring in the previous campaign.

The Uruguayan international is yet to score or assist in 21 appearances for Wolves across all competitions.

Wolves ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Bazoumana Toure

Among Premier League clubs interested

Wolves are among a long list of Premier League clubs interested in 18-year-old Hammarby attacker Bazoumana Toure, with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brighton also monitoring the exciting winger, according to Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Ivorian starlet has no shortage of suitors across England after his impressive six-month spell in Sweden, where he amassed six goals and three assists since joining Hammarby from ASEC Mimosas in March.

Toure’s departure would potentially generate significant profit for the Swedish side, who acquired the exciting winger for just £370,000, penning a four-year deal.

According to Taylor, all four Premier League clubs had scouts in attendance for Hammarby’s 2-0 win over Hacken on 26 September.

Bazoumana Toure Hammarby Stats (2024 Allsvenskan) Games 16 Starts 14 Goals 6 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 193 Minutes played 1,158

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-10-24.