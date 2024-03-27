Highlights Gary O'Neil has impressed by leading Wolves to the top half of the Premier League.

Micah Richards tips O'Neil as a possible replacement for Gareth Southgate with England.

O'Neil is also a target for Manchester United in a behind-the-scenes role.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has done an excellent job this season, helping guide the Midlands club to the top half of the Premier League table. Micah has now tipped O'Neil to be a potential candidate to replace Gareth Southgate with England.

The expectation might have been for Wolves to be competing near the bottom of the table when Julen Lopetegui left the club just a few days before the season began. However, the Wanderers are flying high this term and O'Neil has done an impressive job, despite having just a few days to train with his side before their opening game of the current campaign.

Richards Tips O'Neil for England

With Southgate's contract with England expiring at the end of the year, there's been plenty of debate about how should take over the role if he's now offered a new deal. It's a prestigious job and one that comes with plenty of pressure, especially with the nation struggling to get over the line in terms of winning a trophy.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast, former England international Richards has tipped O'Neil to be in the running to take over from Southgate if the job becomes available...

"I'm going to shout O'Neil. Why not?"

Wolves fans won't want to hear O'Neil being tipped for other roles, and it's not the only position he's being linked with at the moment. According to ESPN, Manchester United want to speak to the English manager about a potential coaching job at Old Trafford.