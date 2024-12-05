Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil's future is looking precarious as a result of their poor Premier League form - with reports stating that the Molineux gaffer is 'under increasing pressure' in the west Midlands after yet another heavy loss this season.

Wolves have had a tough couple of years on the recruitment front, and O'Neil is certainly feeling the brunt of it. Despite bringing in Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid last summer, there were only a handful of squad players added to join the Brazilian in the form of Boubacar Traore, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Santiago Bueno - though Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez and Matheus Nunes were all sold, which weakened Wolves' squad.

Sources: O'Neil 'Under Increasing Pressure' at Wolves

Wolves have only won two games this season under his guidance

The same happened this season; despite another marquee Brazilian signing in Andre from Fluminense, Wolves didn't really spend big with Sam Johnstone and Rodrigo Gomes being their other major arrivals. But with the sales of key men Max Kilman and Pedro Neto, the club have lost two of their top stars and once again, they are certainly feeling the burden - with results suffering as a result and O'Neil's job is now on the line.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 2 =17th Goals scored 22 =7th Goals conceded 36 20th Shots taken per game 10.1 17th Shots conceded per game 14.6 14th xG 16.25 20th

The report from talkSPORT understands that O'Neil is under 'increasing pressure' to keep his job at Wolves after their 4-0 hammering away at Everton on Wednesday night.

Wolves' current plan is for O'Neil to remain in charge for their clash at home to West Ham United on Monday, but the club's top brass are aware of the fact that he has lost the support of match-going fans in recent weeks, after being serenaded with 'sacked in the morning' from the travelling Wolves contingent following their defeat on Merseyside.

talkSPORT sources close to O'Neil state that the Molineux boss fears that he is running out of time to turn their fortunes around, having won just two games in the Premier League this season, with victories over Southampton and Fulham last month - but despite their wins, Wolves sit three points from safety in 19th, ahead of only Southampton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary O'Neil has won 20 of his 61 games for Wolves.

Despite player sales last summer, O'Neil managed a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League in the previous campaign, but he's struggled to repeat that this season and Wolves are now firmly in the relegation battle.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-12-24.