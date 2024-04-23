Highlights Liverpool considering Wolves boss Gary O'Neil for Klopp replacement, but there is no guarantee he is the favourite.

O'Neil transformed Wolves this season and he's now been interviewed for the Liverpool job.

Liverpool are in the market for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, and according to DaveOCKOP, Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has been interviewed for the soon-to-be vacant position.

O'Neil has done a superb job with the Midlands outfit this season, guiding them from a side who were expecting to be battling towards the bottom half of the table to a team who are comfortably safe with plenty of time in the campaign remaining.

Liverpool won't be afraid to take a risk with their next appointment, just like they did with Klopp, so O'Neil could be on their shortlist ahead of the summer.

Gary O'Neil Interview for Liverpool Job

According to Dave OCKOP, Wolves boss O'Neil has been interviewed by Liverpool for the role of replacing Klopp at Anfield. The reporter adds that despite being interviewed, there is no guarantee the English manager is the favourite. The Reds are set to interview and analyse a variety of different candidates, with O'Neil far from the stage of being appointed.

It wouldn't have been the first time Liverpool have interviewed O'Neil, with the former Bournemouth manager spending time at Anfield before he started in senior management. O'Neil was appointed as the assistant manager for Liverpool's U23 side back in 2020 before leaving the role to join Bournemouth in 2021.