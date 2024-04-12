Highlights Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has been charged by FA for post-match behaviour

O'Neil was furious by the VAR decision to disallowed Max Kilman's equaliser against West Ham last weekend.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi issued a statement earlier this week calling for change following the call.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has been charged with a breach of FA rules after his team's 2-1 defeat to West Ham last weekend. He has been charged in relation to his behaviour and/or language used in or around the referee's room after the match at Molineux on Saturday.

It came after his captain Max Kilman headed a 97th-minute equaliser, only for it to be ruled out by VAR because substitute Tawanda Chirewa was adjudged to have been in the way of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. After the match, O'Neil tried to speak to referee Tony Harrington but the manager has admitted the referee refused to engage because of O'Neil's anger.

Details of the Charge by the FA

O'Neil has until Monday to respond

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, an FA spokesperson said: "Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Saturday 6 April 2024.

"It's alleged that following the completion of the fixture, his language and/or behaviour in or around the match officials' changing rooms was improper and/or threatening. "He has until Monday 15 April 2024 to respond to the charge."

It comes after Wolves chairman Jeff Shi made a public statement about VAR after that match. In it, he said: “If it wasn’t for a number of ­incorrect or contentious decisions we would be even further up the table,” Shi said in a statement. “When a goal is scored and not one person inside the stadium questions the validity of that goal, including both sets of players, coaches, fans and even the match officials themselves, it’s time to question whether someone remote disallowing that goal is really what football wants or needs.”

What O'Neil Told the Media After the Match

"I wasn't able to control my emotion well enough to get an explanation," O'Neil said after the game. "The referee said he would rather not discuss it given how I was acting.

"If you are a Premier League official working at the highest level, I would be really disappointed if you thought that was offside. The only way that can be offside is if he stops Fabianski's ability to move or impedes his vision. Only the referee and VAR think that could possibly be offside."

O'Neil also claimed that West Ham boss David Moyes and goalkeeper Fabianski agreed with his view of the incident. He added: "My view, David Moyes ' view, Lukasz Fabianski's view is that it’s a scandalous, terrible decision, I can’t understand it at all. Can't think of an explanation to be honest, one of the worst decisions I've ever witnessed."

Moyes publicly disagreed, despite O'Neil's suggestion that the two had been on the same page about the incident when it occured. Moyes told reporters: "I think it was probably the right decision but I can understand how Gary O'Neil would see as it as a very harsh call - but I thought the penalty kick in the first half was a really harsh call for us."