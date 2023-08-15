The Premier League returned this weekend, and it wasted no time before causing some serious controversy as Wolverhampton Wanderers were denied a stonewall penalty in the dying moments of their contest with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The incident occurred deep into injury time after a ball was played into the United area and the Red Devils' brand-new goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic without getting anywhere near the ball.

The Wolves man was sent flying, and it seemed almost certain the VAR would step in and overrule the referee Simon Hooper's initial non-call decision. Inexplicably, though, nothing was changed and Hooper wasn't even advised to look at the incident on the monitor, leading to Wolves boss Gary O'Neil going mad with his protesting.

To add salt to the wounds, the manager was eventually booked for his reaction to his side being denied the clear penalty as United held on to win the affair 1-0, and it seems many officials actually agreed with O'Neil.

What did Jon Moss say to Gary O'Neil about the incident?

It seems, despite the call in the game, there were officials who agreed with the Wolves boss, with Jon Moss, the manager of the body that's responsible for the referees dumbfounded by the decision.

The former Premier League referee even apologised to O'Neil, and offered his surprise at the no-call, with the former Bournemouth manager revealing so in his post-match press conference last night, saying: "Having just spoken to Jonathan Moss, he just apologised and said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given.

"Fair play to Jonathan for coming out and saying it was a clear and obvious error, and he can't believe the on-field ref didn't give it, he can't believe VAR didn't intervene."

It offers O'Neil a little solace, knowing his protests after the missed call was justified, but having been booked and his team's loss still standing, it will make little difference to ease his anger.

Wolves will have felt hard done by before the no-call

Even before the referee somehow missed the blatant penalty call, Wolves will have already felt hard done by with a 1-0 loss, having been the better side for the majority of Monday's meeting with United.

Under O'Neil, the midlands club have been widely tipped to struggle this season, but looked fantastic throughout the contest, and had plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

Wolves had 23 shots on the night, and it was largely down to a stellar debut from Onana that United emerged from the match with all three points. The former Inter Milan shot-stopper had an impressive start to his career at Old Trafford, but it could have looked very different if the referee had correctly given a penalty for his blatant foul on Kalajdzic.

The former Cameroon international made a number of impressive stops to keep a hold of his clean sheet and his 7.74 WhoScored match rating was second just to Aaron Wan-Bissaka for United.

Wolves can take plenty of positives out of the match, though, despite being done dirty by the missed call. Many have tipped the side to struggle this year, but if Monday’s performance is anything to go by, they should be just fine.