Aaron Ramsdale's time sitting on the bench at Arsenal could be about to come to an end as the England international is the subject of interest from another Premier League club in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers. It was reported by David Ornstein that Gary O'Neil's side have submitted an offer to bring the 26-year-old in on loan, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of David Raya, and would likely stand more of a chance of becoming number one at Molineux while competing with Portuguese shot-stopper Jose Sa. The 31-year-old has impressed in his time in the Black Country, but there is evidence to suggest that this move may be happening at the perfect time for both the club and the potential new arrival.

History Repeating Itself

Sa was brought in under similar circumstances

Cast your minds back to 2021, when a 28-year-old Sa made the move to Molineux from Greek side Olympiacos. At the time, the move was a bold one, especially given that compatriot Rui Patricio was so willingly let go to join Jose Mourinho at Roma. Up until that point, the former Portuguese number one had been a stellar signing for the club, and epitomised their early flurry back in the top flight where they challenged for European places.

With big shoes to fill, Sa was able to settle in quickly and indicated that there would be little to no drop-off in quality between himself and the man he was replacing. Three years later, and the Porto youngster has hardly put a foot wrong. Which begs the question, why be so quick to replace him?

Like when the shoe was on the other foot a few years ago, Sa is at a point in his career where he still holds value, but isn't getting any younger. At 31, he can still be a serviceable 'keeper at this level for years to come. Over time though, his reaction time will slow down and there will be signs of decline. By replacing him with a younger player in between the sticks and one who is desperate to become England's number one heading into to 2026 World Cup, Wolves avoided the potential catastrophe of bearing witness to a potential drop-off, something that they also avoided with Patricio as he had an inconsistent time in the Italian capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jose Sa kept just four clean sheets in the Premier League last season.

Ramsdale's Distribution Could Revolutionise Wolves

Gary O'Neil wants to play a more forward-thinking style

The reason why Mikel Arteta was so quick to replace Ramsdale – who makes £120k-p/w – with Raya at the Emirates, despite the Englishman doing reasonably well as the first-choice prior to the former Brentford man's arrival, largely stems down to the fact that the Spaniard's comfortability in possession made him the more obvious candidate than Ramsdale, rather than the latter's self-confessed issues with concentration.

Ironically though, it is for that very same reason why the Englishman may be a better fit in the long-term at Wolves than Sa. In the past, managers such as Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage played a more defensive-minded system, or at the very least struggled to implement tactics where their squad could retain possession and be more aggressive in attack. Julen Lopetegui tried this, but couldn't strike the right balance.

In O'Neil, Wolves clearly have a manager who can combine the nous of defending with the desire of playing some free-flowing football that gets the best out of stars like Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan. As is the way in modern football, the best way to do this, is by building your foundations through playing out from the back. In order to do that, you need a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at their feet. Jordan Pickford and Ederson are the two primary examples of this. Between Sa and Ramsdale, it is clear who is superior in this area.

In the last season when the Arsenal man was number one in north London, he managed a pass completion rate of 64.03% in comparison to Sa's 59.84% last campaign. He also attempted more passes, which is perhaps a given when you consider who he was playing for.

There is not much in the statistics, it has to be said. But when you see that the pair are extremely similar in save percentage in the two terms that have been compared, the fact that Ramsdale is younger and perhaps hungrier to prove a point, could mean that he is the right man for O'Neil to bring in and help kickstart a more adventurous era at the club. What's more, by signing him on loan initially, less strain will be put on the club's resources this summer and if a fee can be brought in for Sa – amid talk of a summer exit – this one-in-one-out deal could be more affordable than first imagined.

