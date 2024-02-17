Highlights LeBron James' future in the NBA, particularly with the Lakers, is a hot topic due to his age and team's underperformance.

Hall of Famer Gary Payton doesn't envision another change of locale for James happening before his career ends.

The Warriors made a trade deadline push to acquire LeBron, but no move materialized; Payton believes it was the best outcome for both teams.

Given his age and the team's current level of underachievement relative to expectations, LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers (and the NBA in general) continues to be a hot topic in league circles.

The 20-time All-Star is having a historically great campaign — he's averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field — as a 39-year-old, but the time when he finally cedes his spot among the Association's elite is fast approaching. And time is running out for him to lead yet another march toward the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Despite that reality, James doesn't seem interested in orchestrating a change of locale. For his part, Gary Payton isn't surprised.

On the eve of NBA All-Star Saturday (where he's set to serve as a judge in the Slam Dunk Contest), the Hall of Famer and ex-Laker sounded off on James' continued presence in Hollywood. As he sees it, James has already reached his final hardwood destination.

“LeBron did what he wanted — [what] he was supposed to. He said, 'I'm staying where I'm at.' [...] He's been traveling too many times, been to Cleveland, you know. He been to Miami, went back to Cleveland. This is his last stop, man.”-Gary Payton

Payton addresses reports that Warriors made a push for LeBron

The Sonics legend doesn't see the possible partnership as a title-winning one

In the wake of the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline, reports of the Golden State Warriors making a last-minute push to bring their former NBA Finals rival to the Bay Area emerged. As reported byESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, that push was a serious one and included conversations between the teams' respective owners, as well as James' representation.

Ultimately, no move came to fruition. Despite some clear signs of frustration from James amid his club's play-in-range standing in the Western Conference, the GOAT candidate's preference seems to be to stay in L.A.

NBA's Top Age-39 Seasons By Box +/- Statistic LeBron James ('23-24) John Stockton ('01-02) Box +/- 5.8 5.3 PPG 24.8 13.4 RPG 7.2 3.2 APG 7.8 8.2 EFG% 57.9 53.4

Payton believes that the lack of a move was in the best interest of both parties.

“Golden State would have to give up everybody. So you only would have been playing with [LeBron] and probably Curry. They'd have to give up their whole team. They would have been only LeBron and Curry.”

The Warriors' struggles have been similar (and, in some areas, even more pronounced) than those of the Lakers' this season.

At press time, Golden State is sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference at 27-26. The team currently ranks just 20th league-wide in defensive rating (116.6) and 22nd in turnover percentage (14.2).