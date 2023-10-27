Highlights Gary Payton II is mentoring rookie Brandin Podziemski, instilling confidence in him and preparing him for future success.

The Golden State Warriors have a stacked guard lineup, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul leading the way.

Payton II is a versatile player who will likely serve as the third-string point guard and provide impact off the bench with his scoring, defense, and rebounding abilities.

As an undrafted guard out of Oregon State, Gary Payton II has had to grind his way to a role, albeit a small one, in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors and nobody understands the prospect of waiting for their moment to shine more so than him. The Warriors' first-round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft Brandin Podziemski not expected to feature too much on the court during his rookie season, NBA writer Mark Medina discusses how the 30-year-old veteran is taking him under his wing and instilling the confidence in him that he needs to thrive when he does get his inevitable opportunity to step to the biggest stage in basketball.

Guard overload in Golden State

When viewing the Warriors’ options at the guard position, they are seemingly spoiled for choice. Led by Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Dubs have arguably one of the best shooting pairings seen in the league over the last decade, and perhaps one of the greatest back-court duos in NBA history, with the two sharpshooters laying the foundations for one of the greatest dynasties to ever step foot on a basketball court.

Even superstars need to rest, though, and that’s where the depth at the guard position proves so important. In order to ensure fluid rotation that doesn’t compromise depth, the Warriors brought in hall-of-fame level reinforcements by trading for none other than the point-god himself, Chris Paul, in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards that saw Jordan Poole, who many believed to be their future, sent in the opposite direction, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowkski.

The team from the Bay Area didn’t stop there, though, having traded for veteran Gary Payton II at the trade deadline in a four-team deal, returning to the team in which he won a championship with in 2022, while also picking up former NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, Cory Joseph, on a one-year, $3.2 million deal, per Spotrac, thus solidifying the guard positions as key areas of strength for the upcoming season.

One other addition to the rotation came via the 2023 NBA Draft where Brandin Podziemski was a first-round draft pick selected out of Santa Clara. Although the 20-year-old is unlikely to feature much in the rotation as a result of being fifth man in the pecking order, he has a unique opportunity to learn from two of the best shooters in the game, one of the best point-guards to ever see an NBA court, as well as also gaining other valuable experience from championship-proven veterans so that when his limited opportunities do inevitably come around, he will be able to showcase the very best of what he has to offer.

Medina – Podziemski to use this season as a ‘learning experience’

Medina doesn’t expect the rookie to see too many minutes on the court for the Warriors this season due to their history in depending more on their championship core to keep them in title contention. That being said, the journalist expects Podziemski to use this year as more of a learning experience in order to take on a more significant role that may come as early as next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I would also say Gary Payton II has been another player that has been a very good influence on him [Brandin Podziemski] because he's a role player. He's a guy that's trying to get after on defence and provide some shooting, and Podziemski has already credited him for really injecting his confidence. When you look at the Warriors’ history, they've definitely had had an identity of wanting to have a strength in numbers and give role players a chance. But they've also had a history that when push comes to shove, they lean on their championship core. And so because of that, with this season, I don't think that he's going to have a significant role, but he very well could be part of the regular season roster, and use this season as a learning experience so that he could have a bigger role next season”.

Payton II’s role with the team

Gary Payton II is in his second stint with the Warriors, after last being a part of the rotation that hoisted up the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2022 after defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Gary Payton II - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 14.8 Points 5.1 Assists 1.1 Rebounds 2.8 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The 30-year-old is now entering his fourth season with the team, and per Basketball Reference, in his Warriors career, he has played 89 games of which he has started 16 of them. In 16.0 minutes of action, he has contributed 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals on an impressive 61.3 percent shooting from the field and 36.3 percent from deep. His role this season will likely be the third or fourth-string guard behind Curry and CP3, with him most likely being used as an impact player due to his versatility, with him being able to score while also playing defense and rebounding well despite his 6-foot-3, 200-pounds frame.

His other role appears to be mentoring the young Podziemski, and with Payton II somewhat featuring sporadically in the early years of his career, moving from team-to-team, spending time developing his craft in the G-League, winning a title along the way, as well as the individual accolades of Defensive Player of the Year and being the steals' leader in the same season, he knows first-hand the level of hard work that it takes to make it at the highest level.

Furthermore, Payton II's experience of spending much of his early career looking for a team that were willing to take a chance on him could provide invaluable insight into how the young rookie can develop upon his skills during practice and in the gym. As a result, this season, albeit at first it will be as a role player, Gary Payton II’s influence on the budding star could be instrumental in the progress that he makes as he adjusts to life in the NBA.