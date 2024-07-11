Highlights Gary Trent Jr. may have overplayed his hand with the Raptors, leaving him in a predicament in the current market.

The Raptors are focusing on rebuilding around Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley for a stronger future core.

Despite Trent Jr.'s talent, teams may be cautious in signing players like him in a depressed market for role players.

Arguably the best remaining free agent available on the market during this NBA off-season is Gary Trent Jr. , who has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons with the Toronto Raptors .

But, having reportedly been seeking a deal worth in the region of $25 million annually, and still yet to be taken off the market, league insider Mark Medina feels that the swingman may have ‘overplayed his hand’, which now leaves him in quite a ‘predicament’.

Raptors Rebuild in Full Swing

Re-signed Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley

Having virtually decimated their roster at last season’s trade deadline by trading away both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam , the Raptors made their intentions clear that they were entering a new rebuilding phase, with it looking likely that they would build around point-guard Scottie Barnes going forward, in the hopes of building a championship-caliber team over the coming years.

This became much more apparent when they inked him to a five-year, rookie max extension believed to be worth up to $270 million should he meet supermax criteria, while they also extended Immanuel Quickley to a deal worth five-years, $175 million after he came over at the trade deadline from the New York Knicks in the Anunoby trade, cementing Toronto’s backcourt for the future.

With RJ Barrett also contracted through the 2026-27 season, the core of their roster is looking poised to have a season that betters the 2023-24 campaign, in which they won only 25 games, with some even believing that they could be competitive and gun for a Play-In Tournament spot as early as next season.

Toronto Raptors - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Statistic League Rank PTS 112.4 21st OPP PTS 118.8 25th OFF RTG 111.8 24th DEF RTG 118.1 26th NET RTG -6.3 24th

But, hard decisions have also had to be made, and despite the Raptors picking up Bruce Brown ’s $23 million team option for next season, there is an expectation that he will be dealt either this summer, or further into the season.

Another name who seemingly no longer has a future with the Canadian outfit is Gary Trent Jr., who, after an inconsistent 2023-24 campaign, currently finds himself without a team for next season.

With contract negotiations between the Raptors and the guard having stalled, with the 25-year-old having sought a raise from his $18.5 million salary last season, there is now the expectation that the Raptors will ‘move on’, and to make matters worse, there is now even some doubt that he will even be able to receive a mid-level exception deal in the range of $12.5 million annually.

Trent Jr. Is in a ‘Predicament’

Medina does believe that Trent Jr. is the best free agent left on the market, but argues that he will struggle to get a deal that aligns with his valuation of himself due to teams all over the league being extra cautious as they go about their business due to the new second apron rules.

As such, the journalist hints at the possibility that the 25-year-old may even wind up on a significantly lower deal annually than last year.

“He's in a predicament. Gary Trent Jr. is the best free agent that's available right now, but this is a really depressed market. If you're not a superstar player, teams are going to be cautious because of the second apron concerns. So he may have overplayed his hand when he was asking for $25 million, and I think the Raptors were offering around $15 million. Now, he might not even get the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which is around $12.8 million. So yeah, he's certainly going to be available, but I would hate for me to think that now he has to take veteran-minimum deals like that is a very big jump from what he was making before, around $18 million last year. But that's the nature of this market this season.”

Trent Jr. Has ‘Grinded’ Throughout His Entire NBA Career

Medina further elaborated on his comments, and believes that there is still a market for Trent Jr., identifying the L.A. Lakers as a potential good fit, due to his skillset being suited to a winning roster.

But, it all comes down to teams not wanting to pay that much for somebody who is just a role player.

“There is a market for him as far as his services, I could see him being a really good fit for the Lakers. It's just that teams don't have the ability to spend as they used to, unless you're a star player, so it's really tough. I feel bad for him. He's a winning player, he's a great shooter, he's a great competitor. He's someone that when you look at his trajectory as a player, he really grinded his way in his NBA career, and he's all been about making impact plays. So you want him as part of a winning roster. It's just that he's a role player.”

Betting on Himself

Value may have been diminished by his poor output last season

Trent Jr. had by far his worst season in a Raptors uniform during the 2023-24 campaign, in which he tallied his lowest points production since his sophomore season back in 2019-20, averaging 13.7 points - only the sixth-most on the Raptors - shooting at a 42.6 percent clip and 39.3 percent from three-point range.

He also grabbed 2.6 rebounds, dished 1.7 assists and recorded 1.1 steals, a drop-off from last year in which he demonstrated his ability to be able to effectively read the passing lanes by averaging 1.6 steals per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. - Toronto Raptors Career Statistics Category Statistic PTS 16.4 TRB 2.7 AST 1.7 STL 1.4 FG% 42.2 3P% 38.0

While the Raptors were outscored by 4.6 points per 100 possessions when Trent Jr. was on the court, they actually fared worse when he wasn't, going on to be outscored by an additional three points per 100 possessions for an overall net rating of minus-7.6.

This is largely due to the drop-off in offensive production, where their offensive rating dropped from 113.7 when he was on the hardwood to 107.7, though their team defense improved when he was on the sidelines, registering a 115.3 defensive rating when playing without him compared to their 118.2 defensive rating when he was one of the five members on the court.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In April 2021, Gary Trent Jr. became only the third player since 2010 to score 40-plus points and shooting 85-plus percent from the field, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson.

Though over the last few years, he has shown himself to be a very effective two-way player, based on last season alone, it is no surprise why Trent Jr. hasn't necessarily attracted the market value that he believes he is worth, especially in the wake of the new collective bargaining agreement rules, with teams more cautious than ever.

It may be that he has to take a much lower value deal this summer, and play his way into a more lucrative one by showing that he can perform under the lights of the NBA stage.

But, whatever happens to Trent Jr. may ultimately highlight how the market may shape for role players who enter free agency over the coming years, so his name is definitely one to watch out for this summer.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.