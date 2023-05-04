Pierre Gasly has hit back at claims that the F1 season is boring, using an analogy of going to the cinema and complaining early about the film.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend drew a fair bit of criticism with a lack of overtakes and general racing action, despite the extra competitive sessions of the Sprint, the Sprint Shootout, and of course the traditional qualifying and Grand Prix sessions alongside them.

Of course, when there is domination at the front - such as what Red Bull are bringing at the moment - then naturally some criticise the spectacle but, ultimately, the racing in the midfield has been good overall this year and sometimes F1 does throw up a procession now and again - it's the nature of the beast.

Indeed, it's still early days in the season and Gasly thinks that some patience should be exercised before labelling 2023 as a damp squib of a campaign:

"It's like going to the cinema and after 15 minutes you say the movie is s*** and then the last hour and a half is amazing, I don't think it's fair to make such claims already," he said to the press here in Miami.

"I don't really pay so much attention to the battle for the championship because that's not where we're fighting for the moment. In the midfield it is extremely tight and is so every weekend so that keeps us alert every single race and we can't back off any day of the week. Red Bull is quite dominant but the others at the front might bring upgrades and then it might change.

"I think we need to be slightly more patient."

Yes, Red Bull are dominating but Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are fighting up at the front at the moment and that is something to keep an eye on, whilst the battle between Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Mercedes is going to and fro.

The midfield battle is very tight and tough to call each weekend, too, and so there is plenty to still be excited about in F1, even if the race in Baku was an admittedly dull affair.

Up next is Miami this weekend, meanwhile, and hopefully we'll get some racing action as exciting as the temperature is hot in Florida.

Gasly will be hoping for a better weekend after a tough time in Baku, too, and a clean run of sessions would be a big positive for Alpine.