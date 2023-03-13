Gavi has established himself as one of the world's most talented youngsters in recent years.

The midfielder burst onto the scene in the 2021/22 season after making his Barcelona debut at the age of just 17.

He has gone from strength-to-strength in the past few years and established himself as a key player for both club and country.

Barcelona were keen to tie Gavi down to a long-term deal and they managed to do that last September as he signed a new contract until 2026.

La Liga initially did not clear the deal as they argued Barca were in excess of their spending limit.

Barca filed a lawsuit against that decision and they were successful, with a court ordering La Liga to accept Gavi's registration in January.

However, the court have now overturned their decision to allow Gavi to be registered as a first-team player, per ESPN.

La Liga have claimed that Barcelona filed their lawsuit after the deadline, meaning the contract has now been suspended.

"LaLiga received a notification from the 10th Commercial Court of Barcelona informing of the lifting of the precautionary measures agreed in the Gavi case," La Liga said in a statement.

"The reason being Barcelona's failure to comply with the deadlines set for the filing of the main lawsuit."

Barcelona have reportedly stated that they did not miss any deadlines and will appeal the decision.

Gavi could leave Barcelona on a free transfer

The good news for Barcelona is that Gavi will still be able to play for the club for the remainder of the season.

The bad news is that Gavi could become a free agent in June should his senior deal be annulled again.

La Liga state that Barca need to slice £177m from their budget in order to make any further signings or registrations.

Until they manage that, they will not be able to register Gavi's contract.

It would be a disaster for Barcelona should they end up losing Gavi on a free transfer and they will no doubt be doing everything in their power to ensure he stays with the club.