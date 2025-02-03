Barcelona's crucial 1-0 victory over Alaves at the weekend was soured with a sickening injury to Gavi during the contest. The Catalan club knew three points were essential as they'd fallen behind Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table. A single goal from Robert Lewandowski was all it took to secure the win for Hansi Flick's men, but the injury to Gavi spoiled the afternoon for the club.

After the midfielder rose to challenge for a ball in the air, he was involved in a head collision that left him on the ground. In recent years, head injuries have been taken more seriously within sport and they are approached and treated with more caution than ever before. That was also the case with Gavi's incident as the star was subbed out of the match immediately afterwards and taken to the hospital.

Recent footage has surfaced on social media and the midfielder's interaction with one of Barcelona's medical staff after the fact has been captured. Following the video's release, it's easy to see why the club handled the situation in the manner in which they did.

Related Every FC Barcelona Player’s Wage [2025] The La Liga side are paying some of their players very handsomely

Gavi's Response to Physio's Question

He didn't even know what day it was

To gauge how heavily the collision impacted Gavi, one of Barcelona's physios asked the star 'what day is it?' His response was caught on camera by Movistar and it's now been revealed what he said. If it wasn't clear enough already how serious the head injury was, his answer cleared that up as he was very honest. He said:

"I have no f**king idea."

It's currently unclear how long Gavi will be out following the injury. Barcelona released a statement on social media confirming the incident, but delivered the promising news that his medical tests had come back normal and he's been cleared to recover at home rather than remain in hospital.

You can never be too safe with head injuries, though, and while Gavi is one of the best young players in the world right now, don't expect to see the star rushed back until the club are confident he has fully recovered.