With the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era of the Ballon d'Or over, the race has ultimately blown wide open and there is no telling who the next recipient might be.

Nevertheless, it seems that, despite the absence of the two relentless superstars in conversations, the award may still be headed to either end of the El Clasico rivalry, given the vast array of talent at both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In particular, the Blaugrana's midfield ace Gavi is surrounded by multiple players who have enjoyed stellar campaigns thus far. Raphinha has been in scintillating form this term, especially in the Champions League, but his opposite wide man in Lamine Yamal has also stunned fans and rivals alike.

It could be anyone's award this year, but the Spanish youngster has given his verdict, and it is surprisingly neither of his two aforementioned teammates.

Gavi Named Pedri as Most Deserving of 2025 Ballon d'Or

The 20-year-old backed his midfield partner

Close

Speaking after Barcelona's Champions League Round of 16 clash with Benfica, Gavi claimed that Pedri should be considered for a serious chance at winning the Ballon d'Or this year. He said:

"Nobody deserves the Ballon d’Or more than Pedri, everyone knows what kind of a player he is."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedri created the most chances (3) and registered the most tackles (5) of any other player on the pitch in the second leg against Benfica.

In terms of numbers and output, Pedri is often overlooked as he functions in a much deeper role for his team, though he has still impressed on many occasions. Injuries have plagued the 2021 Golden Boy winner in recent years, but his talent on the pitch has always been undeniable.

Manchester City ace Rodri claimed the award in 2024, indicating that deep-lying midfielders now hold a strong chance at winning the Ballon d'Or, although the Spaniard was helped by his nation's success in the Euros.

Nonetheless, if Pedri is able to maintain his performances, and as long as Barcelona are able to claim major silverware, he should find himself in discussions for such individual honours.

Who Else Could Win the 2025 Ballon d'Or?

It is a close race for the award this year