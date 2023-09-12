Highlights Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has had a difficult start to his career at St Mary's, but he shouldn't be fully blamed for his poor performances due to his age and the step up in competition.

Bazunu's statistics from last season show that he struggled, ranking near the bottom in save percentage, clean sheet percentage, shots on target faced, and goals conceded.

While Bazunu has also had a tough start in the Championship this season, not all of the goals conceded can be blamed on him, as Southampton's defense has been porous. Despite criticism, manager Russell Martin has defended Bazunu and believes he has the potential to become one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu hasn't had the best start to life at St Mary's, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he isn't fully to blame for multiple reasons.

The Republic of Ireland international has a lot of weight on his shoulders for a young goalkeeper.

Southampton news - Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu signed for the Saints for a fee which could total £15m from Premier League side Manchester City last summer, as per The Athletic. It was a difficult first campaign in England's top flight for Bazunu, who spent the previous season on loan at League One Portsmouth. Bazunu was comfortably one of the worst-performing goalkeepers in the league last term, and it's not a huge surprise considering his age and the step up in standard from League One to the Premier League.

Gavin Bazunu - 2022/2023 PL Performance Output Ranked Against Other Goalkeepers Save Percentage 54.2% 23rd (Last) Clean Sheet Percentage 12.5% 22nd Shots On Target Faced 120 13th Highest Goals Conceded 56 3rd Highest All stats according to FBref

It's been a difficult start to the campaign for Bazunu in the Championship, too. The 21-year-old has only saved 50% of shots faced, ranking him 22nd in the league. The Saints travelled to Sunderland before the international break, with the Black Cats putting five past Russell Martin's side. However, all five goals certainly weren't Bazunu's fault, but to concede that many goals is certainly humiliating for a young goalkeeper.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton's second-choice goalkeeper Alex McCarthy will be expecting to replace Bazunu in the starting XI after a disappointing start to the campaign for the young stopper. Saints lost a host of players during the summer transfer window, so there were bound to be difficulties under a new regime with Martin.

The Saints boss came to Bazunu's defence in August when speaking at the BBC Solent Fans' Forum...

“We don't have a problem with the goalkeeper in my opinion. We have a full international who is 20 years old. He will take unbelievable learning from last season playing in the team that finished bottom of the Premier League. That's not easy for a goalkeeper and it's definitely not easy for a young goalkeeper. Alex McCarthy is really experienced number two, Joe Lumley is a really experienced number three. We have real strength in that department. I've been made aware of this narrative around Gav. Last season has happened, you can't impact that. What he can impact is that he’ll be one of the best goalkeepers in the division for how we want to play."

Southampton have been in disarray - Dean Jones

The south coast club were relegated from the Premier League last season and have seen multiple key players in Tino Livramento, Mohammed Salisu, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, and Nathan Tella, among others, all depart during the transfer window. The complete rebuild in the squad was always going to give Martin a difficult task, especially considering the lack of funds they spent on incomings.

Jones has suggested that he feels sorry for Bazunu as he's certainly not the first goalkeeper to make a mistake. The journalist adds that Southampton are conceding a host of chances at the moment, so the sole blame doesn't lie on Bazunu. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I do feel sorry for him. He's not the first goalkeeper to make mistakes and he's also not the first goalkeeper to be spotlighted for errors at a moment when everything else around him is not going well either. There aren't many goalkeepers that come out well when you're in a team that's been in pretty much disarray for the best part of this calendar year, and are conceding so many chances. Yeah, there might be times he could make some saves, but how does he keep confidence high? How does he keep making saves when so much is being asked of him?"

Will Southampton look to replace Bazunu?

Although Martin has come out and publicly backed his goalkeeper, if he continues his poor performances, then the club will have to make a decision. That being said, questions have to be asked of the majority of the squad when it comes to conceding these chances so regularly.

With Bazunu still having four years left on his contract, selling the young goalkeeper isn't much of an option. Bazunu isn't going to have a host of clubs sniffing around him considering his struggles over the last couple of seasons, so sticking with the 21-year-old and allowing him to learn, make mistakes, and develop, seems like the most likely outcome.