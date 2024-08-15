Highlights Geertruida's potential move to Aston Villa is not imminent, despite his eagerness and technical prowess.

Villa seeks a cut-price deal for the talented Feyenoord defender amid ongoing negotiations.

Emery aims to bring in a versatile defender and eyes a possible loan deal with Manchester City for Grealish.

Aston Villa are not close to signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, although an agreement on the player's side is 'well advanced', journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Geertruida enjoyed a spectacular campaign for Feyenoord last season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances. This impressive year earned him a place in the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad, while it has also provoked interest from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned Aston Villa, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

While reports had emerged suggesting a deal between Villa and Feyenoord was 'advancing', Romano has dispelled this, revealing that an agreement between the two parties is a long way off at the moment. Manager Unai Emery and Sporting Director Monchi have identified Geertruida as a potential replacement for Diego Carlos in the Villans' back-line, with the Brazilian the subject of a bid from Fulham.

Romano: Villa 'Not Close' to Geertruida Yet

The defender is still likely to leave Feyenoord

Emerging through the Feyenoord academy, Geertruida has developed into an accomplished defender and has been described as a 'great player', who is 'technically secure' and 'aerially strong' by football analyst Ben Mattinson. The 24-year-old has made over 200 appearances for his home-town club, and with one year remaining on his current deal, is looking for a step-up.

Villa are prepared to provide the Netherlands international with this opportunity, sensing a market opportunity to secure a player at a cut-price given his contractual situation. However, while his deal expiring may mean he's likely to depart Rotterdam this summer, Romano has claimed that Feyenoord's stubborn stance on negotiations means a deal could take a while to materialise.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer guru revealed:

"It's ongoing [Geertruida negotiations], it's not that close yet, it's well advanced on the player's side, because the player is keen on the move to the Premier League and to the Champions League. "Also in this case, with Aston Villa, he's really attracted by the project of Unai Emery. But with Feyenoord it's always complicated to negotiate for Geertruida. He's a really important player for them and every time important clubs try to approach Feyenoord in recent years, Leipzig last year, PSG at the beginning of this summer transfer window, it has always been a tough story. "He's a player they love at Feyenoord, and it's never easy to negotiate with Feyenoord for Hanchko, for Geertruida, all their superstars, they love to keep those players at the club."

Emery is keen on adding another defender to his ensemble this summer, and will retain hope that a deal for Geerturida will eventually come to fruition. It's understood that the Spanish head coach wants a hybrid player who can operate at both right-back and centre-back, to be a successor to the possibly departing Carlos, with the Dutchman fitting this profile.

Geertruida's Eredivisie Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 34 Goals 8 Assists 5 Pass Accuracy 89.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.93 Key Passes Per 90 1.21 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.37 Aerial Duels Per 90 0.62

Villa Eyeing Shock Move for Grealish

A deal could initially be a loan

Alongside another defensive acquisition, Villa are also looking to find a replacement for Moussa Diaby, who left the West Midlands to join Al-Ittihad earlier this summer. The Birmingham-based outfit are considering an ambitious attempt to bring Manchester City's Jack Grealish back to Villa Park.

Emery is prepared to offer the wide man assurances over playing time and a chance at redemption, after falling out of favour at the Etihad last season. It's understood that an initial deal could be temporary, with an option to purchase permanently included. It remains to be seen as to whether City would sanction the deal.

