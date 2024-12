Tributes have begun to pour in for Lithuanian boxer Genadij Krajevskij, who has passed away aged 37. The journeyman was a well-respected figure on the boxing circuit throughout his six-year career, with fights against the likes of Tommy Fury just one name on his extensive resume.

Messages have poured in on social media from fans and boxing promotions alike for the 37-year-old, who fought 76 fights in his career, his last coming in August of this year.

Tributes Pour in for Genadij Krajevskij

His most notable opponent was Tommy Fury