West Ham United sporting director Tim Steidten has walked away from his training ground office in east London as his strained relationship with Julen Lopetegui continues to take course - and GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that any sacking of the Spaniard could still result in Graham Potter being appointed at the helm, even on a short-term basis.

A report from The Telegraph on Monday morning stated that Steidten decided himself to step away from his office at the club's Rush Green training base. Lopetegui has been under almost constant pressure after a slow start to the season, with a failure to record back-to-back victories in the Premier League being symbolic as to how the Spaniard's tenure is being viewed by his colleague.

Sources: West Ham Could Appoint Potter on 'Short-Term Deal'

The former Chelsea boss has been out of action for almost two years

GIVEMESPORT sources have since confirmed that the reports suggesting that Steidten has stepped away from the club's training ground are true, due to his poor relationship with Lopetegui deteriorating amid the club's poor results. There is tension between the two, with the Europa Conference League winners having spent big in the summer transfer window, and Lopetegui is still not safe despite being just five points from the top half of the table.

West Ham's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 6 =12th Goals conceded 39 17th Goals conceded at home 22 19th Goals scored away from home 11 =14th xG 31.4 13th

That could open the door to a move for 'genius' boss Potter, who we understand to be open to the role even on a short-term basis. He was looked at as a potential option earlier this season with Lopetegui massively under the cosh, before the Hammers boss oversaw a run of just two defeats in eight games to give himself time at the Irons throne.

Potter has been out of management for almost two years, having been sacked by Chelsea back in April 2023 - and although he reportedly turned down the Ajax job over the summer, the Englishman is seemingly willing to get back into the Premier League at the Hammers who have a favourable squad to work with under Potter's guise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter won 54 of his 166 games in charge of Brighton and Chelsea combined.

Finishing ninth with Brighton in the 2021/22 season - where he managed talents such as Marc Cucurella, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo - he could look forward to embracing fellow attacking talents in Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.

