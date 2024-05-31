Highlights Geno Smith praises Ryan Grubb's fresh offensive plays and is excited to unleash a new offense.

Grubb must design a TD-producing offense despite never calling plays at the pro level.

The Seahawks' offense ranked poorly in the NFL last season, so Grubb must find ways into the end zone.

The 2024 NFL season will be a huge test for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is preparing for a new regime under head coach Mike MacDonald.

The biggest factor to a successful offense is the new offensive coordinator and former Washington Huskies OC and QB coach, Ryan Grubb, who has never held the play call sheet at the pro level.

Smith told The Jim Rome Show that Grubb's offense is unlike any he has seen in his career:

In the past two weeks, I've seen plays that I have never seen before, and that's something to say for a 12-year veteran. Coach Grubb, he's come right in, and like coach (Mike) Macdonald, he's laid it out for us. He's set the tone. He's got high expectations. We got high standards. The guy, he's got some plays. I can't wait to get out there and show the world, but not too soon. Not too soon, but when the time is right, we'll be able to unleash this offense.

The NFL is always transforming with the next great schemes, so it will be interesting to see if Grubb's playbook can translate against the high speed and power of NFL defenses.

Grubb Needs To Design an Offense That Can Produce Touchdowns

The Seahawks were in the bottom half of offensive production in the NFL last season

Despite the loss in the National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines, Grubb had great success with the Huskies' offense, and proved that with time and the right players, he could find ways to consistently score points.

Smith believes Grubb's time with Washington shows the new OC has a knack for fitting great players into a scheme that works for the offense.

You've seen that at UW and even the colleges that he was previously at. He's just always had a really good offense. Schematically, it's going to be great. It's really going to be good, and I think it's going to help all the players. We're all going to fit into the (scheme).

The Seahawks were in desperate need of a new leader behind the offense, and Grubb isn't starting fresh when it comes to depth. Grubb and Smith will have plenty of weapons with wide receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and running back Kenneth Walker III.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Geno Smith threw for 20 touchdowns in 2023, 10 fewer than the year before.

The Seahawks' 9-8 record showed they can compete with any team, but they need to find ways to score more points and prolong drives. They ranked 21st in the NFL for touchdowns. If they can find a way to sneak into the Top-15 in touchdowns, they will easily be a playoff team.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Offensive Ranks Category Rank Passing Yards/Game 15th Rushing Yards/Game 28th Total Yards/Game 21st Points Scored/Game 17th Time of Possession/Game 32nd

It's a new day for the Seahawks, but NFL fans have seen this story before. New coaching staff, old quarterback. Smith will need to be productive early on, because MacDaniel and Grubb will not hesitate to make a QB switch that puts their team in a better position. Pressure falls on Grubb to put Smith in the best position to succeed so they don't have a dreaded, year-long QB carousel.

