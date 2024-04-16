Highlights Pete Carroll was instrumental in Geno Smith's NFL comeback with the Seattle Seahawks.

New Seahawks coaching staff led by Mike Macdonald could make changes.

The Seahawks traded for Sam Howell and could pick a quarterback in the draft.

The last few years of Geno Smith's life had one constant that seemed to spur him onto the most successful era of his 11-year NFL career: former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Remember that it was Carroll who championed the long-time backup and watched him become a two-time Pro Bowler and earn NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2022. Now, Carroll is gone after 14 seasons. New head coach Mike Macdonald is in, as is a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Grubb. With a changing of the guard, Smith knows he'll need to create new fans in the incoming regime (via ESPN):

New coaching staff, old coaching staff ... I've got everything to prove. That's every day. That's the way I wake up every day.

Seattle also traded for Sam Howell, who started every game at quarterback for the Washington Commanders in 2023 but was shipped off with the franchise owning the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which they'll likely spend on either LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels or North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

While Howell might be Smith's backup to begin with, the idea of a burgeoning competition is something Smith is very much aware of—and not running away from, either:

I'm competing with Sam. I know he's competing with me. I want to compete my butt off. I'm competing with everybody in this building to be the best that I can be, so I really don't approach it any other way.

Smith Shocked NFL With Comeback in 2022

Seahawks could select a QB in the draft to serve as Smith's successor

Smith started all 16 games of his rookie season with the New York Jets and 13 games in 2014 before entering a football purgatory that saw him spend two more seasons with the Jets as a backup. He then took on the same role with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers for one season each.

Smith spent three years as the backup for the Seahawks' greatest ever QB, Russell Wilson, before taking over as the man in 2022 after beating out the presumed starter in Drew Lock, who the franchise obtained in the trade for Wilson.

Smith threw for a career-high 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2022, along with 366 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also led the entire NFL with a 69.8 completion percentage. The Seahawks went 9-8 and made the playoffs—something they failed to do with Wilson the previous season.

Seattle signed Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract before the 2023 season, during which he went 8-7 and made his second consecutive Pro Bowl, though the Seahawks missed the postseason. Howell, meanwhile, went 4-13 with the Commanders in 2023 and led the NFL in interceptions (21) and sacks taken (65).

While Macdonald and general manager John Schneider have both already named Smith the starter, Schneider has also spoken openly about the possibility of picking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. Considering new OC Ryan Grubb is coming off of a successful tenure coaching at Washington University, Huskies QB prospect Michael Penix Jr. (who is GIVEMESPORT's fourth-ranked passer in this class) could be an intriguing option with the No. 16 pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Seattle Seahawks have only drafted two quarterbacks in the last 14 years, with Wisconsin's Russell Wilson in the third round (No. 75 overall) in 2012 and Florida International's Alex McGough in the seventh round (No. 220 overall) in 2018.

Schneider recently confirmed that the Seahawks also had Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in for visits:

Spencer's a real impressive guy and so is Bo. We just wanted to be able to spend a little bit more time with those guys, have the coaches be able to spend a little bit more time with them on the board. You want to be cautious of their time as well. They're out here on West Coast visits, so we try to set those up when they're visiting the Rams, the Chargers, or the Niners and try to fit those in.

Schneider also spoke glowingly of Howell, though he acknowledged that their opinions on the QBs currently on their roster won't keep them from taking a shot at a QB they like if that player falls to them.

We love Sam (Howell), we love what we did being able to acquire Sam. We talked about the age, he's got the experience, but that doesn't preclude us from what we do in the draft.

Smith is clearly welcoming the challenge of a QB battle, something he has become all too familiar with throughout his NFL career. The veteran also admitted that Grubb's offensive scheme is "pretty complex" with "a lot of verbiage", though Smith views that as a good thing, which is encouraging for his 2024 prospects.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.