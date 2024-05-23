Highlights Geno Smith is now established as the Seahawks' starting QB, and is signed through the 2025 season.

Smith's success in Seattle is evident, including Pro Bowl appearances, leading the team to a 17-15 record.

New head coach Mike Macdonald brings change, and Smith is ready as an established veteran.

It may have taken him longer than other players, but Geno Smith has established himself as a bonafide NFL starting quarterback. He is now in his sixth season with the Seattle Seahawks and is in for a change, as Mike Macdonald has replaced Pete Carroll as the head coach, and a new offensive system will be installed. When asked about learning the new system, Smith told reporters:

When I first got into the league, all the words... they meant nothing to me. Now, 12 years, a lot of these plays I’ve run before, a lot of the ways we execute things I’ve been around. It’s just a different language.

Smith began his career with the New York Jets after being taken in the second round of the 2013 Draft. After stints with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, he ended up with the Seahawks. He has been the starter in Seattle since the 2022 season.

The Seahawks are Committed to Geno Smith as Their Starter

The quarterback is under contract with the team through the 2025 season

Considered to be a decent NFL backup, Smith won the Seahawks' starting job in 2022 after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. He has never looked back, leading Seattle to a 17-15 record over his 32 starts the last two seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2022 and 2023.

With Sam Howell (brought over in a trade with Washington) backing him up, Smith is unlikely to lose his starting job, barring injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the start of the 2022 season, Geno Smith has thrown a touchdown pass on 4.7% of his passing attempts.

Smith is coming off a strong season in 2023 that saw him start 15 games and complete 64.7 percent of his 499 attempts for 3,624 yards and 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. Smith also rushed the ball 37 times for 155 yards and an additional touchdown.

Geno Smith's Stats Since 2022 Category Total NFL Rank Completion % 67.4 4th Passing Yards 7,906 6th Passing Touchdowns 50 6th

With a loaded receiver room, Smith could be in for an even better season in 2024. Skill position players on the team include Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Noah Fant and Kenneth Walker. The team will also expect second year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to take a step forward after a strong rookie year. Smith-Nigba caught 63 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns last season,

The new offensive coordinator for the team will be Ryan Grubb, who has never coached at the NFL level. Grubb, though, has been the offensive coordinator for the University of Washington over the past two seasons and the Huskies' offense was borderline unstoppable over that time period.

The Seahawks also happen to be in one of the tougher divisions in the NFL, with the 49ers still seen as the favorites in the NFC West, with the Rams not far behind. The Cardinals will be no pushover either, assuming Kyler Murray stays healthy and Marvin Harrison Jr. performs as expected.

