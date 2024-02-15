Highlights The Seattle Seahawks have decided to keep quarterback Geno Smith, triggering a roster guarantee.

Smith's 2023 performance was not as impressive as his career-best 2022 season.

Smith's status was uncertain due to a head coaching change, which could lead Seattle to acquire a rookie QB in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Geno Smith is staying in the Pacific Northwest.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks informed Smith he would remain on their roster through this week. The move, or lack thereof, means Smith's $12.7 million injury guarantee will convert to a full guarantee on Friday.

Smith signed a three-year, $75 million extension with Seattle after a career-best 2022 campaign that saw him lead the league in completion percentage, toss 30 touchdown passes, and earn him Comeback Player of the Year honors.

His contract had a potential out after one season, but the Seahawks' decision to keep him through Friday ensures they're not taking the exit ramp. Smith is also slated to earn a $9.6 million roster bonus on March 18.

A head coaching change left Geno Smith's status up in the air

Smith's play was not as prolific in 2023

Smith was solid in his second year as Seattle's starter but couldn't replicate his impressive numbers from the previous season.

His completion percentage fell by more than five percent, leading to a significant drop in touchdown passes and a slight decrease in yards per game. He made his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance but was the alternate to Matthew Stafford (injury) as opposed to an original selection.

Geno Smith - 2022 & 2023 Stat 2022 2023 Completion Percentage 69.8% 64.7% Passing TD 30 20 Pass Yards/Game 251.9 241.6 Quarterback Rating 100.9 92.1

The Seahawks opened the year 6-3 but lost four consecutive games, three within the division, to end November and start December, which irreparably harmed their playoff chances.

Head coach Pete Carroll was transitioned to an advisory role following his 14th season with the club, who hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as his replacement shortly after conference championship weekend. Smith has no ties to Macdonald, but does with general manager John Schneider, who remains in his role with the team.

The Seahawks have the No. 16 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and could still explore getting Macdonald a rookie quarterback to build around despite retaining Smith.

The odds are minimized by their current draft position and lack of a second-round pick, given up in exchange for defensive lineman Leonard Williams ahead of this year's trade deadline. But if one thing is for certain in the NFL, it's that nothing is guaranteed, except Smith's 2024 salary, of course.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.