Highlights When speaking with ESPN, Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith said Pete Carroll's transition into an advisory role is something he will "remember forever".

Carroll's unwavering belief in Smith allowed him to succeed at the NFL level for the first time.

Carroll's departure from the coaching staff leaves Smith's long-term future with Seattle in flux.

Geno Smith's long-term footing with the Seattle Seahawks became much more unstable this offseason.

The "amicable agreement" between the franchise and former head coach Pete Carroll, resulting in the latter's transition into an advisory role just days after the 2023 season concluded, shook Smith like one of the 152 tremors impacting the greater Seattle area over the past year.

Carroll was the coach who elected to ride with Smith over Drew Lock following the Russell Wilson trade. The coach who helped Smith to finally realize the potential he carried into the league back in 2014. The coach who convinced the team to give him a three-year, $75 million extension following that exceptional campaign.

Smith isn't naive to Carroll's importance in his late-career breakout. Seeing his coach be nudged from his post, after all they went through together, is something he won't be able to forget. Last week, during the start of Seattle's offseason workouts, he spoke about attending Carroll's final press conference as head coach with ESPN:

That day is a day I'll probably remember forever just because of how things happened for me here... Obviously, Coach Carroll [was] a big influence on my career, helped me out a bunch when I came to this organization and really ... thrust me into this spotlight that I'm in now... [It was] just a terrible moment to see someone that I love so much, having to part ways with him.

Carroll was always in Smith's corner. Now, there is no guarantee anyone in the Seahawks' front office even views him as more than a bridge player. They have already acquired Sam Howell, someone general manager John Schneider reportedly thinks can be a "No. 1 caliber quarterback", and are exploring QB prospects expected to be available on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Carroll Helped Revive Smith's Career

Smith 'always wanted to play' for Carroll

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The new reality hasn't cost Smith his starting spot, but his hold on it beyond 2024 is tenuous at best. It's a much different situation than the one he initially had when signing with the Seahawks, though: back then, his place on the roster wasn't a sure thing.

He joined Seattle on a one-year deal worth $895,000 in 2019. As part of roster gymnastics on cutdown day, he was released, but later added back to the roster as Wilson's backup. He then signed one-year contracts worth roughly $1.2 million in each of the next two offseasons to remain in town as the No. 2 quarterback before having his number called in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the final six weeks of 2023, Geno Smith posted the league's best QBR (81.5).

Last December, Smith told team reporters he "dropped a couple tears" watching Carroll's USC team lose to Vince Young and Texas in the 2006 Rose Bowl. He also said he wanted to play for Carroll in college, and was ecstatic to be coached by him in the NFL because he knew his hard work would lead to an opportunity.

He's one of the coaches who truly believes in hard work, so when I got here, I knew that if I worked hard enough, maybe I'd get a shot... my mindset is to continue to work and try to better each and every day... he likes guys who continue to push and better themselves.

Carroll more than likes that mentality; he loves it. He calls Smith "one of my all-time favorite guys", and is a true admirer of how the now 33-year-old quarterback never yielded in his quest to make it as a starter.

I love his story... He's taught me so much, and I admire him... he's taught us about belief in yourself and how powerful that is. As clear as an illustration of anybody that I can ever remember... he proved that his confidence in himself and belief and conviction was real, and he came through in a huge way.

Smith hopes to continue doing the same in 2024. He's set to get the first shot in new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's "pretty complex" scheme, one that led the Washington Huskies to the sixth-highest points per game average in college football last year. If he can find similar success, the Seahawks' new contingent may finally have his back long-term in the same way Carroll did for the last half-decade.

Source: ESPN/Seattle Seahawks

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.