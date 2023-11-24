Highlights Geno Stone, a safety for the Baltimore Ravens, was highly praised by NFL draft media, with ESPN ranking him as the number nine safety and Pro Football Focus giving him a second-round valuation.

Despite his promising college career and high praise, Stone's performance at the combine, particularly his athleticism scores, caused him to slide in the draft and be selected in the seventh round.

Stone has impressed coaches and earned more playing time with the Ravens, starting seven games in 2022 and currently leading the league in interceptions. If he can maintain his current level of performance, he has a good chance of securing a substantial contract in free agency.

Over the past two decades, few teams have developed players like the Baltimore Ravens. That is especially true when it comes to defensive players who weren't drafted. Some of the top names include Bart Scott, Michael Pierce, Zachary Orr, and Will Demps.

It looks like the Ravens may have uncovered another gem in safety Geno Stone. Stone, who has bounced around the league for the last few years, is currently playing great football in Baltimore. Below is a review of how he got here and why some may have seen his success coming.

NFL draft media really liked Stone

Stone shouldn't have been hard for scouts to find. He played for a major program at Iowa, surrounded by strong NFL prospects like Tyler Linderbaum, Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell, and Lukas Van Ness. He was also quite a good player in college. He started during his sophomore and junior years, making Second-Team All-Big Ten.

NFL Draft media was high on Geno Stone. ESPN ranked Stone as the number nine safety and the 116th best player overall, a fourth-round valuation. Pro Football Focus was even higher in their praise of Stone. They pegged him with a second round valuation and ranked him the number six safety. In their write-up of the prospect, PFF wrote:

Game after game with Stone you see a diverse zone coverage player. He moves so seamlessly from underneath to deep with top-notch change of direction ability and speed.

The NFL wasn't convinced

Stone should have been the kind of prospect that NFL teams coveted. He had played against top competition and more than held his own. He was also an instinctual player who succeeded in multiple types of coverage schemes. Considering the high potency of NFL passing offenses, he could have been seen as an exciting chess piece.

But the combine might have done him in as a high-end prospect. Stone recorded a 3.72 RAS (Relative Athleticism Score), which rates as poor. The safety ran a 4.62 40-yard dash and only recorded 12 reps during the bench press. Teams worried that he wouldn't be fast enough to chase down the speediest receivers in the game or strong enough to tackle the bigger ones.

The Baltimore Ravens finally ended Stone's slide when they selected him in the seventh round, 219th overall, in the 2020 draft. While the team may have liked Stone, they did not hang onto him long. The rookie safety spent much of the 2020 season on the practice squad, only appearing in two games for Baltimore.

He was then released by the Ravens in December 2020 and was picked up off waivers by the Houston Texans. He would never suit up for the Texans. They waived him and he again signed with Baltimore.

Stone gets in the game

After returning to the Ravens for the 2021 season, Stone began to impress his coaches. He became a core special teamer in Baltimore. He also had the opportunity to play in certain coverage packages. Thanks to Stone's solid play and numerous team injuries, he was given more playing time as the season went on. In Week 15, he made his first ever NFL start.

Stone re-signed with the Ravens and began 2022 as the team's third safety. In Week 6, following an injury to starter Marcus Williams, Stone took over as Baltimore's free safety. Stone would go on to start seven games in '22 and appeared in all 17 of the team's games.

This past offseason, Stone was a restricted free agent, and he had the opportunity to possibly find a starting job elsewhere. He opted to re-sign with the Ravens again and the decision looks like a good one. Williams has missed six more games in 2023, and Stone has been filling in.

Through seven starts in 11 games this year, the safety is playing like a star. Stone leads the league in interceptions, with six. PFF rates him as the number one player at his position when it comes to coverage and ranks him the sixth-best player at his position overall. After several years as a backup, Geno Stone is breaking out.

Can he keep it going?

Interceptions can be a random stat that doesn't always represent how well a player might be playing. But Stone has always been known as an instinctive and smart player. His scouting reports regularly site his play-making ability and that is bearing out in extended playing time.

As a member of the Ravens, Stone works with one of the best developmental staffs in the league. A talented but low-drafted player breaking out in Baltimore is nothing new. Many teams like to seek out players developed by the Ravens, as they have been so well coached.

And that will matter to Stone. He only signed a one-year deal in Baltimore and the Ravens already have plenty invested at the safety position with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. Despite his league-leading interception total, Stone has already taken a backseat to Williams again since the starter returned. In Weeks 10 and 11, Williams has played 99 and 100 percent of the defensive snaps while Stone has gotten 67 and 66.

While safeties often have a tough time really breaking the bank in free agency, Stone has a good argument for getting a nice-sized contract if he can continue playing like he is now. And a player like Stone who worked his way from a seventh round pick to an impact starter could surely use the security.

